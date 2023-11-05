Joel Soriano: His Final Season

Senior center Joel Soriano is ready to lead his team back to St. John’s glory. America has their eyes on the six-foot-eleven big man after receiving many accolades this offseason, most notably being named the Big East conference’s most improved player of the year. In the 2022-2023 season, Soriano ranked second in the NCAA in double-doubles (25).

Stepping into the role of captain, Soriano is hungry for more.

The Yonkers native was named captain of the men’s team during revered coach, Rick Pitino’s, introductory press conference in April. He is one of only two players to return to the Red Storm from last season’s squad.

Reflecting on Soriano’s potential, Pitino said during the same press conference that Soriano was one of the only players on the team to have a good reputation from the previous coaching staff.

“I didn’t get glowing reports, but I did get a glowing report on Joel Soriano,” Pitino said. “We’re gonna bring him to a level he didn’t even think he could reach.”

Prior to his time at St. John’s, Soriano spent his freshman and sophomore years playing at Fordham University. As a sophomore (2021), he averaged 10.4 points, 11 blocks and 5 steals, all while leading the Atlantic 10 conference in offensive rebounds (3.5).

From his first season with the Johnnies he saw 26 starts, averaging 6.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the Big East for blocks (1.7). Last season’s play showed fans a new side of Soriano, averaging 15.2 points and 11.9 rebounds per game, revealing a new level of his capabilities.

When asked about his captaincy, Soriano told The Torch that the role has been “an honor.”

With that honor, he adds, “It’s definitely been a struggle too. I’m learning how to be a better leader at the same time, but I’m honored to be called the captain of this team.”

“I’ve been learning more about myself and more about the guys,” Soriano said. “We’re just working at it. It’s going to be a long year with a lot of ups and downs, but my main goal is trying to keep the guys together and to be humble.”

His growth has not gone unnoticed.

“The guy with the most upside on this team is Joel,” Pitino said at St. John’s Media Day. “He has the most growth of anybody on our team. He’s in great shape now, and when you get in great shape you do things you didn’t think you can do. He’s improving.”

In the first exhibition game against Rutgers, Soriano scored 13 points and led the team in rebounds (16). He did not play in the final exhibition game due to a calf injury.

Soriano will lead the team on Nov. 7 against Stony Brook at 7 p.m. in Carnesecca Arena.