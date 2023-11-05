Drake’s Distinct Mark on the St. John’s Women’s Basketball Dynamic

Redshirt senior Unique Drake stands as the most tenured player on the St. John’s Women’s Basketball roster. The guard plans to take a younger team and maintain an NCAA tournament-caliber squad.

Drake and graduate student, Jillian Archer, have been named captains for the team and are ready to handle the energy of their younger teammates.

Head coach Joe Tartamella spoke about how important Drake will be for this team this season.

“Unique is going to be a big part of what we do, as she moves into a role she’s had as a starter,” Tartamella said. “She’s going to have to really pace us through the year.”

Drake is one of five upperclassmen and four returning players from last season, and she plans to take the role seriously.

“ “I’m just giving it everything. We have every single game to leave everything we got on the floor.” — Unique Drake

In last month’s St. John’s Media Day, Drake told The Torch that she plans to hold everybody accountable” and helping her teammates out “on and off the court.” She wants to be a role model for her younger teammates, “keeping them positive and motivated.”

Drake has been a part of the Red Storm since her freshman season, appearing in over 122 games throughout her career. She was named the Big East Sixth Woman of the Year at the end of last season and Preseason All Big East Honorable Mention for the first time in her career ahead of Big East Media Day this year.

In the 2022-2023 season, Drake averaged 8.6 points per game with 38 three-pointers made and had a 37.3% from beyond the arc. Even though Drake only started one game last season, her impact off the bench was seen on the floor.

After the success of last season, the expectations are set to a higher standard. “I’m just keeping that same winning mindset,” Drake said. “I’m just giving it everything. We have every single game to leave everything we got on the floor.”

This season, the women will open their Big East competition in their first home game at Madison Square Garden since 2019 against Villanova on Dec. 16.

“I think playing that role is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Drake told the Torch at Big East media day. “So I think we should just take advantage of the opportunity that we have because not many people can play an arena like that”

This season will show just how much of a leader Drake can be on and off the floor.

The women open their season against Long Island University on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at Carnesecca Arena.