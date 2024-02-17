The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch

St. John’s Women Suffer Significant Loss Against No. 20 Creighton, 51-71

Dressed in pink, the Red Storm struggled vs. a ranked opponent.
Sara Kiernan, Sports & Photo EditorFebruary 17, 2024
Senior guard Ber’Nyah Mayo finished the Feb. 16 game with 16 points.
Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan

St. John’s Women’s Basketball team took a big hit on Friday night, 51-71, to the ranked No. 20 Creighton Bluejays.

This game was the team’s annual Pink Game, bringing awareness to breast cancer and recognizing survivors. During warmups, the team wore PlayforKay on the back of their t-shirts, for the Kayyow foundation.

The Kayyow Foundation was started in honor of Coach Kay Yow who battled breast cancer on and off till her passing in 2009. PlayforKay is one of the ways that the foundation raises money to help find a cure for cancer and to celebrate survivors.

Dressed in pink, redshirt senior Unique Drake started the game off with a three-pointer. After this, it was a back-and-forth quarter with Creighton able to keep the lead 19-13 over the Johnnies.

Going into the second quarter, easy shots were just not going in for the Johnnies as the Bluejays took control with  Creighton senior guards Morgan Maly and Lauren Jensen going on a 15-2 run. The Johnnies went 4-13 on field goals and missed every attempted three-point shot.

At the half, the Johnnies were down 36-23.

The third quarter saw the women cut down the deficit to only eight points, scoring 20 in the quarter. It seemed like they had hit their stride, with senior guard Ber’Nyah Mayo getting multiple fast breaks and graduate forward Jillian Archer finishing the quarter with a layup.

In the final quarter, the Bluejays responded with a run of 15-3 to establish the largest lead of the night. Out of the 11 turnovers the Johnnies had, six of them happened in the final quarter. These little mistakes added up, contributing to the 20-point difference in the final score.

Even with a loss, Mayo was able to get her 10th double-double in the last 11 games, scoring 16 points on 6 of 11, five rebounds and two assists.

As the season is quickly coming to an end and the Big East tournament right around the corner, Tartamella is focusing on the present.

“[Mayo] played really well for us here in the last month and a half. And that’s been a reason why we’ve certainly done better,” head coach Joe Tartamella said about Mayo’s performance.

“I worry about the next game,” Tartamella stated. “But do I think we can compete with everybody?”

The team will head to Washington D.C. to face off against Georgetown on Feb. 20. After a nail-biting victory vs. the Hoyas, the Red Storm look to sweep the regular season series.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Senior guard Unique Drake put up 26 points against the Pirates. Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan
Local Rivalry Ends in St. John’s Win Against Seton Hall
Sophomore Zuby Ejiofor contributed five points, seven rebounds and shot 40% from the field vs. Marquette. Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan
St. John’s Falls to Marquette, Drop to Seventh in Big East
Torch Design / Megan Chapman
St. John’s Sound Off: DePaul
Graduate guard Jordan Dingle tallied 14 points and four assts vs. DePaul. Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan
St. John’s Set Program Record in Lopsided Victory Over DePaul
Graduate guard Daniss Jenkins had 19 points and six assists against the Huskies. Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan
Second Half Collapse Dooms St. John’s as Red Storm Fall to No. 1 UConn
Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan
Red Storm Defeats Musketeers at Home, 67-55
About the Contributor
Sara Kiernan, Sports & Photo Editor
Sara is a senior journalism student serving as the Sports Editor & Photo Editor. She is minoring in government and politics and is a sister of Phi Sigma Sigma's epsilon omicron chapter. She has been able to take photos at some amazing places including the Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden. If she is not taking photos on the court or writing, she has an iced coffee in hand with friends, walking around the city or watching any sports game that is on! LETS GO YANKEES!  Sara can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected] 

© 2024 The Torch, all rights reserved. • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

We love comments and feedback, but we ask that you please be respectful in your responses.
All The Torch Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *