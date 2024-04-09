Knockout Drama: Boxer Ryan Garcia’s Ringside Rollercoaster

Professional boxer Ryan Garcia’s upcoming fight against Devin Haney in Brooklyn on April 20 has been recently shadowed by controversy following his alarming social media claims against perceived elite influence.

Garcia, known for his lightning-fast hands and outspoken personality, took to platforms Instagram and X to air his grievances and make startling claims. In a series of posts, he accused the so-called elite class of controlling the world through secretive gatherings and rituals, specifically mentioning the infamous Bohemian Grove in Northern California.

The Bohemian Grove, a private club frequented by politicians, businessmen and celebrities, has long been the subject of conspiracy theories and speculation due to its secretive nature. Garcia’s posts reignited interest in the club, alleging that its members wield immense power and influence over global affairs, and are actively committing sinister acts. For instance, it is known that the club participates in a ritual known as the Cremation of Care, where members of the club dress in hooded robes, place an effigy on an altar and set it on fire.

On March 6, the 25-year-old boxing prodigy posted a string of bold messages to his verified X account, all of which reiterated his concern about the institution.

“Imagine you exposing the world and the people closest want you to stop while there is kids being killed every second innocent babies’ lives lost and you want me to stop,” said Garcia.

“They auction off kids,” said Garcia in another post from the same day, making the same assertions.

Videos were also uploaded to Garcia’s Instagram on March 7, a day after the startling posts on X. In one particular video, Garcia acknowledges his claims but expresses that he will no longer be discussing them on his platforms.

“Now over these past couple of days, you guys have seen some pretty intense things. I understand what they are and I understand what they look like. But I am coming back to announce, I’m not going to speak on any other topic other than boxing, sports and my fight.” said Garcia.

The boxer’s claims and behavior drew a mixed response from fans and followers, with some applauding his courage for speaking out against injustices, while others dismissed his assertions as just conspiracy theories. Concerns about Garcia’s mental state also arose following the posts, with some wondering if his behavior is an attempt to get his upcoming fight called off.

Timothy Bradley, Hall of Fame boxer and ESPN analyst, addressed Garcia’s controversy during an appearance on ProBox TV, where he expressed his view on the upcoming fight.

“I think he’s crying out for help, people, I really do,’’ said Bradley “…I don’t think this fight will happen.’’

This would not be the first time Garcia has backed out of a fight. In 2021 he withdrew from a fight against Javier Fortuna after saying “At this time it is important to manage my health and wellbeing” in an Instagram post.

As of right now, Garcia has made it clear that the fight is still on. As the fight against Haney approaches, many people in the boxing community are left wondering how the controversy will affect his performance in the ring. While some believe that the added attention and motivation could propel Garcia to victory, others worry that the distractions may detract from his focus and preparation, potentially putting his record at risk.