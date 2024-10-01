Late Comeback Spoils Women’s Soccer Senior Day

The St. John’s Women’s Soccer team fought through heavy rain to earn a 2-2 draw against the Seton Hall Pirates in their annual senior day game on Sept. 29. The Johnnies’ record drops to 5-2-4 but remains undefeated at home with a 4-0-3 record in Belson Stadium.

Forward Jordyn Levy, midfielders Jailene DeJesus, Athina Sofroniou, Alex Taylor and Lauryn Tran, defenders Nicole Multer, Alyssa O’Brien and goalkeepers Malene Nielsen and Megan Sical were all honored in a ceremony honoring the team’s nine seniors before the afternoon game.

Levy has been the top scorer for the Johnnies this year with five goals and ties DeJesus for the most points on the team with 10. Nielsen has anchored the Red Storm’s back line with 26 saves, fifth place in Big East goalies. The loss of both veteran leaders will surely impact the team next year.

Tran and DeJesus have been the two most consistent players on the team, creating a lethal midfield. They’ve both made appearances in every game this season and entered this game with two goals each.

DeJesus quickly added on a third and fourth goal as she broke through the Pirate’s defense in the 18th minute and scored an unassisted goal to give St. John’s an early 1-0 lead, just seven minutes later DeJesus scored her second to push the lead to 2-0.

Rain continued to be a factor in the first half but it did not phase St. John’s junior goalkeeper Kayla Bower. She tallied three saves in the half off of three shots on goal from Seton Hall, compared to Prawer’s zero saves.

The Johnnies entered the locker room with a comfortable 2-0 lead as both teams missed chances to score in the rest of the first half. Both teams had even offensive stats at halftime with seven shots and one corner kick.

Both sides played sloppily and combined for 27 fouls in the first half, the Johnnies tabbed on the second most of their season with 16.

Seton Hall put themselves on the board thanks to freshman midfielder Olivia Beauvois’ first career goal in the 63rd minute. It seemed as if the Johnnies would hold on to narrowly escape with a win but another Seton Hall freshman scored their first career goal. Forward Megan Twomey tied the game at 2-2 in the 85th minute, stunning St. John’s in a game that could have been a sure win.

Seton Hall’s electric second half propelled them to wins in all major statistics. The Pirates led with 18 shots to St. John’s 10 and finished with four corners against the Johnnies’ one.

The Red Storm will look to end their three-game winless streak and host Marquette, continuing Big East play on Oct. 3 at 7 p.m.