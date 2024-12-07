Ejiofor’s Dominant 28 Points Powers St. John’s Past Kansas State

Gallery • 4 Photos Zuby Ejiofor warms up in a Lou Carnesecca-inspired shooting shirt. Torch Photo / James Williams

A day after St. John’s University’s honored the late Lou Carnesecca, the program he guided for 24 seasons secured its biggest win this year.

Facing Kansas State as part of the annual Big East-Big 12 Battle, the Red Storm relied on a career performance from its co-captain to earn an 88-71 victory in a packed Carnesecca Arena.

“I told the guys, St. John’s ruled the world on the East Coast in the 60s, the 70s, [and] 80s,” Head Coach Rick Pitino said, having laid his custom Carnesecca-inspired sweater at mid-court following the win.

“And it was all for the name on the front. And if you guys can start playing for the name on the front, someday, the back is gonna prosper.”

The emotions were high in the first game since the iconic figures passing. The Johnny faithful was possibly the loudest its been in over 30 years, dating back to Carnesecca’s days on the sideline.

Due to the outpour of compassion, the Red Storm may have been too caught up in the moment, resulting in a slow start offensively.

“I think that [the players] knew how important [this] was for all the ex-players [and] fans because of what Lou was to them,” Pitino said.

But, St. John’s endured. After finding themselves down four at halftime, an onslaught was on its way.

Out of the break, Zuby Ejiofor (28 pts., 13 reb.), Simeon Wilcher (11 pts., 4 ast.) and RJ Luis Jr. (11 pts., 8 reb.) orchestrated an 18-3 run to pull ahead by as much as 19.

They had trailed by 10 late in the first half, but completely shifted the momentum behind the sold-out crowd.

“[Carnesecca’s] death was something we all felt, especially those that were here last year and just knowing the history of what he meant,” Ejiofor said. “Not only to St. John’s but the whole league.”

The Red Storm’s co-captain dedicated the best performance of his collegiate career to the beloved coach.

“We fed off that and we were going to play for him,” Ejiofor softly said, smiling ear-to-ear.

There was something different about Saturday afternoon’s triumph. The atmosphere was different. The players seemed different. Even Pitino himself appeared different.

Maybe it was the seven-day break between the wins over Harvard and Kansas State. Maybe it was Dec. 2’s practice that Pitino proclaimed he “loved” after stating “quite a few” he had only “liked.”

Or maybe it was an entire institution, including faculty, students, fans, players and coaching staff, all rallying around one legendary man to give him the send off he deserves.

“The players tonight played with tremendous model, and it really did Lou proud,” Pitino said in his closing statement. “Did me proud, the fans, all the ex-players who came back, and that’s exciting.”

Having begun their season of tributes to Carnesecca with a huge win, St. John’s now shifts focus to their second-to-last out-of-conference clash with Bryant this Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST.

To access the final box score from the St. John’s win over Kansas State, click here.