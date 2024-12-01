The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch

Iconic St. John’s Figure Lou Carnesecca Dies at 99

The Hall of Fame coach led the Red Storm to 526 wins during his tenure.
Byline photo of Olivia Seaman
Byline photo of Kyler Fox
Olivia Seaman and Kyler FoxDecember 1, 2024
Former Men’s basketball head coach Chris Mullin talks to former men’s coach Lou Carnesecca during the unveiling of a statue honoring Joe Lapchick. Torch Photo / Nick Bello

Lou Carnesecca, legendary St. John’s Basketball head coach, died on Nov. 30 at 99, according to Red Storm Sports. The release said he passed peacefully surrounded by family. 

The University remembers Carnesecca’s “endear[ing]  himself to generations of New Yorkers with his wit and warmth.” 

In 24 years, the Hall of Famer amassed 526 wins, making him the winningest coach in St. John’s Basketball history. Nicknamed “Looie,” the iconic figure was named National Coach of the Year twice, along with multiple Big East and Metropolitan Coach of the Year awards. Carnesecca also led the Red Storm to 18 NCAA Tournament berths, with a 1985 Final Four and Elite Eight appearances in 1979 and 1991. 

Lou Carnesecca coached the 1985 St. John’s men’s basketball team to the Final Four. (Athletic Communications)

The news generated widespread reaction from the St. John’s and Big East community. 

Former NBA player Mark Jackson, who played from 1983-1987, posted a tribute to his former coach on X. “My Coach! Praying for your family! What a life! What a Game Changer! Thank you for Everything! I Love You! I’m 4ever Grateful!”

Big East commentator John Fanta honored Carnesecca in an article for Fox Sports. “Looie” was passion personified, and creative at that, known for his colorful sweaters that painted the picture of the love he had for St. John’s, the love he had for the Big East, the love he had for New York City. And he was loved a thousand times back in return. Carnesecca was one of one, and a defining coaching figure in basketball history.

 

On Dec. 1, Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman posted a statement on Instagram extending her condolences to the Carnesecca family.

“Coach Carnesecca’s impact extended far beyond the basketball court. He was tough, fiery and resilient, qualities he shared with the conference he helped launch, build and define. His successes propelled the Big East in its early years to the top of the college sports world, and his belief in the power of basketball to define Universities remains at the heart of our DNA,” she wrote.

The University has yet to announce the date for memorial services but indicated one is planned. 

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Torch
$90
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of St. John's University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Torch Photo / Julia Gonclaves
University Meets With Local Organizations To Solve Pressing Safety Issues in Community Dialogue Group
Torch Photo / Isabella Athanasiou
Inaugural ‘Johnny Trot’ Raises Funds for Cancer
Photo Courtesy / Youtube The New York Times
Shawn McCreesh ’15 Shares His Journey to The New York Times
Heith held a discussion on Nov. 18 at the D'Angelo Center. Torch Photo / Micah Grayson
Government and Politics Department Holds 2024 Election Wrap-Up Discussion
Torch Photo / Olivia Seaman
St. John’s Urges Respect Amid YikYak Controversies
Rachel Tashjian, José Criales-Unzueta, and Emma McLendon spoke at the Nov. 13 panel. Torch Photo / Malak Kassem
Fashion Studies Department Holds ‘State of the Industry’ Panel
More in Sports
Photo Courtesy / YouTube MLB
Will This Be the Offseason of the Mets?
Torch Photo / Anthony Sissons
Volleyball Splits Weekend Series, Clinches Big East Tournament for Third Straight Year
Torch Photo / Sebastian Zelaya
Women’s Basketball Overwhelms Stony Brook to Remain Undefeated
Pictured: Zuby Ejiofor Torch Photo / James Williams
No. 22 St. John’s Falls to Georgia in 66-63 Thriller
Photo Courtesy / YouTube NFL
Dear Giants Fans: The Future is Brighter Than It Looks
Torch Photo / Isabella Athanasiou
What's Gone Wrong For The New York Jets?
About the Contributors
Olivia Seaman
Olivia Seaman, Editor-in-Chief
 

Olivia is a senior journalism student currently serving as The Torch’s Editor-in-Chief. She previously served as Managing Editor for two years. She's also written for amNewYork, Bronx Times, the Long Island Times and QNS. Outside of The Torch, she is a student ambassador and an undergraduate writing consultant at the University Writing Center. She loves to watch St. John's Basketball, exploring New York City and matcha lattes!

Olivia can be reached at [email protected]  
Kyler Fox
Kyler Fox, Managing Editor
  Kyler is a senior journalism student in his second year with The Torch serving as Managing Editor. Outside of The Torch, he is a contributor for Brooklyn Nets on SI and A Daly Dose of Hoops. When Kyler isn’t writing, you can find him catching up on developing stories, playing basketball with his friends or checking out the latest sneaker drops. Kyler can be reached at [email protected].
Nick Bello
Nick Bello, Photo Editor
Nick Bello is a senior who has been with the Torch since his freshman year as Assistant Photo Editor, Social Media Manager, Sports Editor, and now Photo Editor. Nick has had the opportunity to intern with the St. John’s Athletics Department the past two years as a photographer, where he has shot countless games and events. His work has been featured on numerous websites and social media accounts, as well as the Providence Journal. Nick has a strong passion for photography and is excited to display that passion in the Torch every week.    You can reach Nick at [email protected].
Donate to The Torch
$90
$500
Contributed
Our Goal