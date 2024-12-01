Iconic St. John’s Figure Lou Carnesecca Dies at 99

Lou Carnesecca, legendary St. John’s Basketball head coach, died on Nov. 30 at 99, according to Red Storm Sports. The release said he passed peacefully surrounded by family.

The University remembers Carnesecca’s “endear[ing] himself to generations of New Yorkers with his wit and warmth.”

In 24 years, the Hall of Famer amassed 526 wins, making him the winningest coach in St. John’s Basketball history. Nicknamed “Looie,” the iconic figure was named National Coach of the Year twice, along with multiple Big East and Metropolitan Coach of the Year awards. Carnesecca also led the Red Storm to 18 NCAA Tournament berths, with a 1985 Final Four and Elite Eight appearances in 1979 and 1991.

The news generated widespread reaction from the St. John’s and Big East community.

Former NBA player Mark Jackson, who played from 1983-1987, posted a tribute to his former coach on X. “My Coach! Praying for your family! What a life! What a Game Changer! Thank you for Everything! I Love You! I’m 4ever Grateful!”

Big East commentator John Fanta honored Carnesecca in an article for Fox Sports. “Looie” was passion personified, and creative at that, known for his colorful sweaters that painted the picture of the love he had for St. John’s, the love he had for the Big East, the love he had for New York City. And he was loved a thousand times back in return. Carnesecca was one of one, and a defining coaching figure in basketball history.

On Dec. 1, Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman posted a statement on Instagram extending her condolences to the Carnesecca family.

“Coach Carnesecca’s impact extended far beyond the basketball court. He was tough, fiery and resilient, qualities he shared with the conference he helped launch, build and define. His successes propelled the Big East in its early years to the top of the college sports world, and his belief in the power of basketball to define Universities remains at the heart of our DNA,” she wrote.

The University has yet to announce the date for memorial services but indicated one is planned.