Perfect fall scenic spots to visit now

Leaves are changing colors and all things pumpkin-spice are back. That means fall has arrived.There are so many great things to do in New York City for the fall season and just as many sites to see. Two perfect destinations where you can find a great view and an equally satisfying dining experience at The High Line and Central Park.

The High Line is a public park built on a historic freight rail line located at Gansevoort Street to West 34th Street, between 10th and 12th Avenues. The Interim Walkway overlooks the Hudson River to the west and the city to the east. The sunset over the Hudson quite literally takes your breath away.

Featured along The High Line are multiple gardens and pieces of artwork. There are several bars and restaurants to check out nearby if you go.

The Brass Monkey is a pub in the Meatpacking District right next to the Highline on Little West 12th Street that has a roof deck and an extensive beer selection. The Brass Monkey is both casual and sophisticated with their rustic decoration and softly lighted, spacious rooms and deck. They’re open from 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. and is a great stop to make on a night out. Their food is fulfilling and tasty, and is served by a conscientious, friendly staff. As you munch on your meal, you can appreciate the Manhattan skyline from your rooftop table.

The Sugar Factory, located on 835 Washington Street, is barely a five minute walk from The High Line. It’s a little café that truly lives up to its name with the atmosphere, food and drinks available. There is a gallery of photos featuring the celebrities that dined there. They have an outdoor patio and second floor where you can take in the view of the Hudson. Open from 10:30a.m. to 2a.m., you can grab anything from breakfast to a late snack to a drink on your city adventures.

Bubby’s High Line is the perfect place to grab All-American grub. Found at 73 Gansevoort St., they’re open for brunch from 8a.m.-4p.m. and for dinner Sunday through Wednesday 5pm to 11pm and Thursday through Saturday 5 pm to midnight. According to bubbys.com, “10,000 customers [are] served every week!” Their main courses range from jerk chicken and seared salmon to shrimp tacos and a chicken burger with hand-cut fries.There are countless options at Bubby’s that are sure to leave you satisfied and full.

Central Park, a classic tourist destination, is such a pretty place to walk thru in the fall. The Loeb Boathouse is the ultimate urban oasis and is “a haven for romantics and nature lovers… [it] offers a rare tranquility within the ever-electric energy that defines Manhattan,” according to The Loeb’s website (thecentralparkboathouse.com).The restaurant is actually right on the lake at East 72nd Street and Park Drive North, so you will be surrounded by all of nature’s offerings as you dine. If you want to make a reservation you can do so through the website or call (212)-517-2233. They are open for lunch Monday through Friday from 12p.m.-4p.m. and for dinner from April to November from 5:30p.m.-9:30p.m. on weekdays and on the weekends 6 p.m.-9:30p.m. It’s a beautiful spot because you can appreciate Mother Nature as you eat and converse.

There is nothing as fun as a picnic with friends, so grab a blanket and head out to sit on the rocks in the sun or acres of green grass at Central Park. Instead of bringing lunch, indulge in authentic New York vendor hot dogs, pretzels and fruit slushies. It’ll be a simple meal for a relaxing day.

