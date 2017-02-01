SJU Winter Fashion Trends

Stewart is wearing jeans from American Rag with her warm coat and scarf from ZARA. Her sweater is thrifted. Her style is described as “bicoastal minimalism.” Photo of: Meaghan Stewart, Junior (TORCH PHOTO/GINA PALERMO)

Ibara is wearing all ASOS except for his “kicks” that he found in Rome. His watch is also bought in Barcelona. Ibara is definitely wearing international brands. Photo of: Eric Ibara, Junior (TORCH PHOTO/GINA PALERMO)

Hawat’s bomber is from ZARA and his jeans are from Cotton On. He is wearing white Nike Huarache. And his backpack is from Coach. Photo of: Samer Hawat, Freshman (TORCH PHOTO/GINA PALERMO)

Edmond’s shoes are from Fairfax Flea Market in LA. Her pants are from a Goodwill in Berkley, CA. And she bought her jacket from New Brooklyn Fashion in Bushwick. Photo of: Maia Edmond, Senior (TORCH PHOTO/GINA PALERMO)

“Juice” is wearing jeans from Forever 21. With a scarf she found in Paris. Her jacket is from Uniqlo. Shoes from Adidas Stan Smith. She describes her style as “minimalist with an urban flare.” Photo of: Malisa Heard, Junior (TORCH PHOTO/GINA PALERMO)