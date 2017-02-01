The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

SJU Winter Fashion Trends

Reza Moreno, Features Editor
February 1, 2017
  • Stewart is wearing jeans from American Rag with her warm coat and scarf from ZARA. Her sweater is thrifted. Her style is described as “bicoastal minimalism.” Photo of: Meaghan Stewart, Junior (TORCH PHOTO/GINA PALERMO)
  • Ibara is wearing all ASOS except for his “kicks” that he found in Rome. His watch is also bought in Barcelona. Ibara is definitely wearing international brands. Photo of: Eric Ibara, Junior (TORCH PHOTO/GINA PALERMO)
  • Hawat’s bomber is from ZARA and his jeans are from Cotton On. He is wearing white Nike Huarache. And his backpack is from Coach. Photo of: Samer Hawat, Freshman (TORCH PHOTO/GINA PALERMO)
  • Edmond’s shoes are from Fairfax Flea Market in LA. Her pants are from a Goodwill in Berkley, CA. And she bought her jacket from New Brooklyn Fashion in Bushwick. Photo of: Maia Edmond, Senior (TORCH PHOTO/GINA PALERMO)
  • “Juice” is wearing jeans from Forever 21. With a scarf she found in Paris. Her jacket is from Uniqlo. Shoes from Adidas Stan Smith. She describes her style as “minimalist with an urban flare.” Photo of: Malisa Heard, Junior (TORCH PHOTO/GINA PALERMO)
  • His burgundy long sleeve is from Banana Republic. He is also wearing corduroys with beige slip-ons from Clarks. Photo of: Christian Espinal, Senior (TORCH PHOTO/GINA PALERMO)
