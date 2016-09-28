Students react to first round of presidential debates

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Monday, Sept. 26th, the first 2016 Presidential Debate between Republican candidate, Donald Trump, and Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton, was shown live inside the Sedona Coffee House inside the D’Angelo Center.

Many gathered inside to catch a glimpse of the buzz about the presidential debate, including the organizations YAF (Young Americans for Freedom) and College Democrats and Republicans. Shown on CNN live from Hofstra University, students kept piling in trying to find seats.

Snacks were provided by Student Government.

There were two cut outs of the presidential candidates brought by Professor Browne, that many students were eager to take photos with.

“Donald, I know you live in your own reality,” said Clinton.

Many points were brought up that people were eager to hear about. Clinton talks about the environment such as solar panels. This then leads to the problem of the employment rate and bringing more jobs to the middle class.

Trump then points out to Clinton’s last 30 years of our Secretary of State doing nothing, but now all of a sudden has a solution. “We have to do a much better job at keeping our jobs.”

This then leads to Clinton bringing up her husband’s term, former president, Bill Clinton. She explains how she has much experience in bringing in jobs with the example of how manufacturing jobs went up in the 90s.

With Trump interrupting Clinton with many “excuse me’s”, the debate got heavy at some points.

Trump seemed to be keeping his mouth shut at most times, maybe with the help of advisors and writers.

As Clinton gives her quick two cents by promoting her book that is coming to shelves this week.

Andrew Klawiter said, “I’m here to better understand the platforms of each candidate, understand how each reacts under pressure, and honestly see how much Trump makes a fool of himself trying to sound like he has an education and understanding of the country and the political sector.”

Students came to gather with friends to watch the debate for many reasons, but to really see our two presidential candidates under the pressure of questions regarding our countries biggest problems.

“I’m watching the debate less about their policy, because it’s already been said, but how both candidates compose themselves,” said Maria Keasey.

Many of these policies include, taxes, college debt, race, cyber security and gun violence.

As Hillary tells us what we want to hear, she speaks highly of these issues compared to Trump’s snide and sarcastic comments, such as how Clinton is basically telling ISIS how she plans on fighting them. “You have no plan,” said Trump.

Many government and politics majors were sitting down to watch, including Keasey, eager to hear Trump’s mistakes on the policy of race and “homegrown violence.” After Clinton went on about race and gun violence, it was Trump’s two minute turn. Many students were talking and sounding aggravated, prepared to hear something racist to come out of his mouth.

Clinton replies to many of Trump’s rants, by saying how Trump’s plans would cause $5 billion in debt.

Being democratic, Clinton can’t get away from bringing up taxes on the wealthy, “I think it’s time they pay their fair share.”

Although most issues are already known between both candidates, it was time for the two to show their confidence and out win the other.

Trump stumbled upon some of his words, while Clinton did not even say one mishap or “um’s” thought the debate. This just shows how prepared Clinton was.

“Know what else I prepared for? I prepared to be president,” said Clinton. “And I think that’s a good thing.”

This quote brought a lot of claps from the audience, bringing together a group of individuals who are ready to vote Trump out.

With recent tragedies from Tulsa and Charlotte, both candidates had what they had to say about gun violence.

Clinton talks about restoring trust within the community, whereas Trump emphasizes on law and order multiple times.

Of course the debate couldn’t end with just a little blaming, as Clinton calls Trump a supporter of the invasion of Iraq.

We can finish off with a few, “I want to make America great again” slogans. If you missed the debate, be sure to check out the highlights online at CNN.com.