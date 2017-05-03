Red House fashion show presents “Truth: A production of unity”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Red House fashion club opened its doors to students and friends as they held their 11th annual fashion show on Wednesday, April 26th. With a 5-dollar fee at the door, Carnesecca Arena was flooded with people who wanted to show their support for the organization.

The Red House is a brand that is managed by students at St. John’s. The students involved take an interest in the fashion world and what it takes to create and run their very own brands.

The fashion show presented Truth: a production of unity. The glossy runway was illuminated with bright and vibrant lights. This vibrancy transcended into the styles of each and every designer and artist that hit the stage.

Founded in 2006, the fashion club strives to bring together creativity through the collaboration between students who have an affinity for the fashion and art world.

Artistry at its finest filled the room. These artists brought to the stage different forms of creative genius. Rapping and poetry played an active role in showcasing the diversity that The Red House displays as an organization.

We were also pulled into dance with our step team. Different inventive minds were brought together to show the unanimity that comes from art.

Three different brands were showcased at the event, and each played a grander role in the vibe of unity.

The Guilty collection incorporates conventional clothing like jean jackets and flannels but finds a way to make the clothing unique. Guilty is printed on the front and the back of pieces, and is inspired by the world around us.

Range created by Chanel Burgess brought together different elements that anyone could wear. Inspired by making a line that can be worn by everyone. The pieces in this line used simple colors like white and green, with jean clothing to add that special element. While simple in style, Range brings sophistication to simplicity by adding a tinge of attitude and effervescence to the models that wore the clothing.

Right before the last line was presented, the hosts brought the crowd together by asking a series of questions that sparked the responses into why fashion and art matter. This open discussion closed the gaps between artist and student, everyone has a creative spirit and art is just one way of showing it.

The last collection to hit the runway was Friendship. This line took on a grungy street wear look that added a sense of individuality to each piece that was presented. The models brought to life the work of Zamarian Cole; the passion to his line was evident throughout his collection.

The Red House fashion show highlighted the creativity that is brought about by our peers and friends here at St. John’s. More and more individuals are coming together to not only show their work, but to also appreciate these original brands made for students, by students.

Red House is an organization that continues to promote unity within their organization and brings to life the creative abilities of designers and performers. If you are looking to bring your dreams to reality through fashion and art, the Red House is the place to do it.