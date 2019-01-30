Outside Resources for Reporting Sexual Assault Instances Compiled

On Jan. 4, #SurvivingSJU trended nationally, with more than 2,000 tweets detailing sexual misconduct allegations at St. John’s as well as negative encounters with administrators while attempting to report incidents.

The University said it is investigating each claim on Twitter and promoted its available resources, such as the SOAR (Sexual violence Outreach, Awareness — and Response) Office and the Callisto online reporting system.

In light of students’ recent concerns with the reporting system at the University, the Torch has compiled a list of outside resources for those who seek another avenue to report instances of sexual assault and abuse.

NEW YORK STATE

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AND SEXUAL ASSAULT

HOTLINE

800-942-6906

NATIONAL SEXUAL

ASSAULT HOTLINE

1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

www.rainn.org

Free, confidential, 24/7.

NEW YORK CITY

ALLIANCE AGAINST

SEXUAL ASSAULT

212-514-7233

www.svfreenyc.org

Monday–Friday 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Referrals and confidential

counseling provided.

NYC DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S CRIME/SPECIAL VICTIMS

BUREAU

212-335-9373

Manhattan (child sexual abuse)

212-335-4308

Brooklyn (sex crimes bureau)

718-250-3170

Brooklyn (counseling)

718-250-3820

Bronx

718-590-2115

Queens

718-286-6505

Staten Island

718-556-7125

CRIME VICTIMS

TREATMENT CENTER

212-523-4728

www.cvtcnyc.org

Provides individual and group therapy (in Spanish and Mandarin as well), psychiatric evaluations and alternative and holistic therapy free of charge for survivors suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

NEW YORK-PRESBYTERIAN

212-305-9060

www.nyp.org

DOMESTIC AND OTHER VIOLENCE EMERGENCIES (DOVE) specializes in the treatment of trauma-related symptoms following rape, sexual assault, childhood sexual abuse, intimate partner violence and family violence. All services are confidential, within the confines of the law, and free of charge.

HUNTER PARAMEDIC

SYSTEM

Emergency

877-862-5600

Transportation

631-777-5600

www.hunterems.com

Guaranteed patient safety and well-being, in conjunction with responsive, reliable service and a high degree of personal attention.

MOUNT SINAI SEXUAL ASSAULT AND VIOLENCE INTERVENTION PROGRAM (SAVI): THE MOUNT SINAI HOSPITAL OF QUEENS

718-736-1288

With services available in Spanish SAVI is dedicated to validating, healing and empowering survivors and their supporters to lead safe, healthy lives through advocacy, free and confidential counseling and public education.