Outside Resources for Reporting Sexual Assault Instances Compiled

January 30, 2019
On Jan. 4, #SurvivingSJU trended nationally, with more than 2,000 tweets detailing sexual misconduct allegations at St. John’s as well as negative encounters with administrators while attempting to report incidents.
The University said it is investigating each claim on Twitter and promoted its available resources, such as the SOAR (Sexual violence Outreach, Awareness — and Response) Office and the Callisto online reporting system.
In light of students’ recent concerns with the reporting system at the University, the Torch has compiled a list of outside resources for those who seek another avenue to report instances of sexual assault and abuse.
NEW YORK STATE
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AND SEXUAL ASSAULT
HOTLINE
800-942-6906
NATIONAL SEXUAL
ASSAULT HOTLINE
1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
www.rainn.org
Free, confidential, 24/7.
NEW YORK CITY
ALLIANCE AGAINST
SEXUAL ASSAULT
212-514-7233
www.svfreenyc.org
Monday–Friday 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Referrals and confidential
counseling provided.
NYC DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S CRIME/SPECIAL VICTIMS
BUREAU
212-335-9373
Manhattan (child sexual abuse)
212-335-4308
Brooklyn (sex crimes bureau)
718-250-3170
Brooklyn (counseling)
718-250-3820
Bronx
718-590-2115
Queens
718-286-6505
Staten Island
718-556-7125
CRIME VICTIMS
TREATMENT CENTER
212-523-4728
www.cvtcnyc.org
Provides individual and group therapy (in Spanish and Mandarin as well), psychiatric evaluations and alternative and holistic therapy free of charge for survivors suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
NEW YORK-PRESBYTERIAN
212-305-9060
www.nyp.org
DOMESTIC AND OTHER VIOLENCE EMERGENCIES (DOVE) specializes in the treatment of trauma-related symptoms following rape, sexual assault, childhood sexual abuse, intimate partner violence and family violence. All services are confidential, within the confines of the law, and free of charge.
HUNTER PARAMEDIC
SYSTEM
Emergency
877-862-5600
Transportation
631-777-5600
www.hunterems.com
Guaranteed patient safety and well-being, in conjunction with responsive, reliable service and a high degree of personal attention.
MOUNT SINAI SEXUAL ASSAULT AND VIOLENCE INTERVENTION PROGRAM (SAVI): THE MOUNT SINAI HOSPITAL OF QUEENS
718-736-1288
With services available in Spanish SAVI is dedicated to validating, healing and empowering survivors and their supporters to lead safe, healthy lives through advocacy, free and confidential counseling and public education.
