Curated Collections: Celebrate Halloween in Queens

Each October, the leaves are pigmented with striking reds and natural copper. New York’s suburban borough looks memorably colorful this month. Just like last year, Queens has an events calendar that outlines each activity planned to celebrate the fall festivities. It is available at several leisure locations, among them the Queens Botanical Garden and Socrates Sculpture Park. Here are some local activities to savor the festivities that Halloween and Fall have to offer.

A Haunting in Hollis

For those searching for a bright and right scare, A Haunting in Hollis is the chance to experience “Insidious” in real time. The haunted house features a spooky walking obstacle course, while live monsters are chasing behind you. Visitors clamor through a ghost-infested mansion armed with laser guns, or save themselves and friends from an escape room. The outlined trail guides visitors from a bloody garage dungeon, haunted science lab and Satan’s Slope, a 20-foot drop slide attached to the attic. On Oct. 29, visitors will be allowed entry at 2 p.m. for $10 per ticket.

Halloween Harvest Festival

Socrates Sculpture Park is hosting their annual Halloween Harvest Festival, a popular event among the community not only for its inventive energy, but also for the original costumes dogs and their owners display. This event will take place Oct. 29 and features a dog costume design competition, pumpkin art carving workshop and pumpkin catapult launch. The Socrates Sculpture Park enriches the tradition with on-site professional guidance, who will assist you in perfecting your jack-o-lantern.

Little Shop of Horrors Movie Night & Halloween at the Botanical Garden

One of Queens’ most serene destinations, the Queens Botanical Garden is hosting a cinematic Halloween special. On Oct. 14, cult classic “Little Shop of Horrors” is showing at the garden’s cozy outdoor film theater. The scene will be accompanied by real-life carnivorous plants, like the destructive ones on film. Students can bring their school ID for the discounted price of $4 per individual. This discount also applies to their event on Oct. 30, “Halloween at the Botanical Garden.” Snacks and food from local vendors will be available, as well as a festive menu of homemade pumpkin goods and apple cider. More details about this event are available here.

Queens Halloween Marathon, 10K, 5K

Runners might recognize the Queens Halloween Marathon 10K and 5K races from last year. While it isn’t necessarily Halloween-oriented, the course trajectory will guide you through a stunning autumnal landscape. Beside Flushing Meadows Corona Park scenic lake, the panoramic run will reveal a striking city skyline and enormous waterfront view. The event will commence at 9 a.m. for the half marathon, and 9:15 a.m. for the 5K and 10K participants. Runners will line up to start at the legendary Unisphere – a Queens hallmark commissioned in 1964. More details are available here.

There are multiple opportunities to enjoy Halloween-oriented entertainment, like Queens Botanical Garden’s “Little Shop of Horrors” film showing, or making crafts you can keep on your windowsill at the Halloween Harvest Festival. These events are mostly family-friendly, so if you want to experience an authentic October in Queens, try this itinerary of activities!