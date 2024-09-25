Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School Breaks Ground in South Bronx

Hardwood hero and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Earl “the Pearl” Monroe celebrated the biggest achievement of his prestigious career this morning in the South Bronx.

After opening the Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School (EMNRBS) in September 2021, the former New York Knicks star broke ground on a new building set to open in January 2026. With the help of several iconic faces, Monroe ushered in a new era on 647 Elton Avenue.

Prominent Knicks figures Walt “Clyde” Frazier, current head coach Tom Thibodeau and three-time All-Star Julius Randle joined NBA commissioner Adam Silver to pledge support for the eventual five-story 67,000-square-foot landmark.

“What this building and school represents are all the incredible opportunities that stem from the game of basketball,” Silver said. “It creates hundreds of jobs in this basketball ecosystem. You have the media here, jobs created because they cover sports. You have lawyers, some of whom are here today from the Players Association, which Michelle Roberts ran.”

Roberts, also in attendance, was named executive director of the National Basketball Players Association in 2014. She served for eight years before retiring in 2022.

“Marketing people, salespeople, accountants, my job, all these positions come from people who love the game,” Silver continued. “And that’s what this school is about.”

After the commissioner’s address, Thibodeau proceeded to highlight his star player’s contributions.

“I’d like to recognize Julius and the commitment he’s made,” Thibodeau said. “The financial commitment, more importantly, his involvement and his support. I want to thank our teachers, certainly the trustees [and] all the donors that helped make this possible.”

Following his sentiment, the veteran head coach introduced Randle, the school’s largest benefactor and co-face of New York basketball, who then delivered a heartfelt message to the student body.

“I came [to New York] five years ago and I had no clue this was gonna come out of it,” he said. “Most importantly, I wanna say thank you to the students. None of this works without you guys putting in the work. You guys have to show up for class. You guys have to absorb the knowledge, [and] you have to listen.”

“[Chairman of the Board] Dan [Klores] brags about you guys all the time about where you started [with] reading levels and where you have improved and everything you have done.”

As a token of gratitude, the new building’s basketball floor will be named “The Julius Randle All-Star Court,” as presented by current senior Janiyah David.

“Mr. Randle has raised more than $1.3 million for our literacy program. This effort has allowed our school to hire eight full-time literacy enrichment teachers,” she said.

“Being an underserved community, we are often neglected. But through Mr. Randle’s quiet dignity, contributions and those who are here today, I’m happy to report the reading levels of over 200 students have increased five full grades.”

Over the last three years, Randle donated $500 to the literacy program for every three-pointer he made. Since the partnership began, the high school’s average literacy level rose from 4th grade to just under 9th grade.

Before Monroe took the stage, Frazier, the 79-year-old’s long-time rival, teammate and friend, pointed to his character.

“I always admired [Monroe] for being a good family man,” Frazier said. “He was always there with his sisters, his kids, and this school is just a culmination of Earl’s sharing, caring [and] giving back.”

“He’s always been that type of person. I’m always proud to say that he’s my friend. He’s a tremendous man and I’m just delighted to see all the people that came out today.”

Monroe and Frazier battled throughout the late 1960s prior to the former’s trade to the Knicks in 1971.

At the ceremony’s twilight, the man behind it all gave a special closing remark.

“This is such a wonderful day,” Monroe said. “The things that we are talking about doing and have actually done over the last three years, in terms of trying to prepare our students for their future, have been outstanding.”

“This world is filled with so many things that [are] available to you. The only thing is you have to open your eyes and see it.”

Monroe’s 55-year basketball legacy is carried on by his continued support for the children of New York, ensuring the next generation not only learns the game, but embraces its core values of teamwork, sacrifice and community.