Burn Ban Reshapes Winter Carnival Tradition with ‘Dessert Party’

Gallery • 5 Photos The Stormettes Kickline team performed at the Dec. 9 event. Torch Photo / Isabella Athanasiou

To replace the annual St. John’s University Winter Carnival, which was canceled due to a statewide burn ban, Student Government Inc. (SGi) combined the event’s performance aspect with its Dessert Party on Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. in the D’Angelo Center Ballroom (DAC), where the Stormettes Kickline upheld their holiday tradition.

The Kickline, a dance team at St. John’s University, has performed at the Winter Carnival tree lighting annually since 2016. This year, following the cancellation of the outdoor event, SGi invited the team to perform at the Dessert Party.

The Student Affairs Committee worked to incorporate the team despite the burn ban and forecasted rain. Crystal Dibenedetto, a junior management major and chair of the Student Affairs Committee, explained the committee’s decision-making process.

“The last week or so, it’s been pretty challenging having to pivot in our decision-making,” she said. “We originally wanted to move the Dessert Party outside, but because of the burn ban and the weather, we knew it wouldn’t work. We figured it would be best to have it inside for a better turnout so people don’t have to worry about getting wet.”

Dibenedetto noted the importance of keeping the kickline performers in mind when reworking the plans for the event.

“​​We had to think about our performers — it wouldn’t be safe for them to perform in the rain,” Dibenedetto said. “We decided to move it here [DAC Ballroom], and ​​are fortunate that the kickline can still perform at all.”

The Stormettes performed a five-minute routine choreographed by the team’s captains, a Polar Express-themed number they had been preparing since October.

Gabriella Muñoz, a junior marketing major and member of the Stormettes, shared her thoughts on the team’s participation.

“I think we really made it work,” Muñoz said. “We were excited to even be considered for the opportunity to perform.”

“This is our favorite event of the year and while we were looking forward to the fireworks, this was still perfect,” she added.

St. John’s alumnus Stephanie DiPrima and coach of the Stormettes Kickline praised the event’s successful turnout despite the challenges.

“I know it was such an unfortunate circumstance with the ban,” said DiPrima. “But I am so glad that people were able to come out and still celebrate the holiday season as a University. It was a really great turnout.”

Aside from the performance, the party also featured a selection of treats, including cookies from Chip City, cupcakes from Martha’s Country Bakery, cannolis and hot chocolate. Open to students and families of performers, the event filled the DAC Ballroom with a festive atmosphere.

Bea Esmele, a junior accounting major, attended the event and appreciated the efforts to keep the

holiday tradition alive.

“They made DAC feel a lot bigger,” Esmele said. “Even though it was a little unexpected, they made it into a great event.”

For more information about on-campus activities, follow Campus Activities on Instagram.