SJU Clinches 55-44 Win Against URI in Strong Finish

After a crucial loss to Fairfield University in an away game, the St. John’s Women’s Basketball team surged into a huge win at Carnesecca Arena on Dec. 10 vs. the University of Rhode Island, 55-44. The game was marked by a breakout performance from junior forward Phoenix Gedeon, who recorded a season-high six points and 10 rebounds in her first start of the season. It also featured a career-high 14 points for sophomore guard Skye Owen.

Rhode Island’s Mayé Touré opened up the first quarter with the first basket of the night for the Rams. She finished the contest against St. John’s with 11 points and six rebounds. From that point, scoring would be scarce for both teams in the first half. St. John’s would go on to score only four points in the second quarter compared to Rhode Island’s eight. The Johnnies were 2-12 and shot a measly 16.7 percent in the second quarter. The game was tied 20-20 going into the locker room for halftime.

Senior guard Ber’Nyah Mayo opened up the second half with an immediate three pointer. She finished the game with 11 points, five assists and a rebound.

Rhode Island took their first lead of the night in the third quarter with the score at 26-25. In a pivotal moment for the Red Storm, graduate forward Jillian Archer came up with a huge block to get the ball in the hands of sophomore guard Tara Daye for a fast break point that ended with a lay up from Archer. The forward finished the game with seven points, one steal and six total rebounds for the Johnnies. She sat out for most of the fourth quarter due to foul trouble, but the rest of the line up was able to pick up on offense to replace her presence.

At the end of the third quarter the Red Storm improved their scoring by 36%, and shot 50% from the field with 100% in free throws. A revived St. John’s offense put together a string of three-pointers from Drake and Owen to shift the momentum for the Red Storm completely. They would go on to outscore Rhode Island 23-12 in the final quarter of the game. A 12-2 scoring run down the stretch propelled them to the double-digit victory, bringing the Red Storm to 5-6 on the season. The team would shoot 63.6% from the field, 75% from three, and 50% from the line to seal the deal against the Rams.

Against Rhode Island, Phoenix Gedeon recorded her second double-digit rebounding performance after getting 12 against Marist on Dec. 2. She also recorded four charges in her 31 minutes of play, adding a special defensive element to the game that allowed for more offensive opportunities for the Red Storm.

“The whole game we were grinding,” Gedeon said in a post game press conference at Carnesecca Arena. “Just stretching it out at the end of the game and having to score for my teammates was really great to feel the energy and knowing that we all contributed, and that we all had a part in this big win.”

After a tough away loss to Fairfield that brought the Johnnies to 4-6 on the season, this win against Rhode Island felt like the push needed to get the team ready for a heavy schedule ahead of them.

“I was really pleased with how we were able to finish the game,” Tartamella said after the game. “Playing the way we did in the fourth quarter and doing enough for us to create and make good shots and be able to get stops. This was kind of a pivotal moment for us in being able to show and validate some of the things that we think we can do.”

Heading into the holiday stretch, St. John’s will continue their season with a tough matchup against Villanova at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 16.