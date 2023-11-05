St. John’s Women’s Basketball is Ready for a New Season with a Young Crew

The St. John’s Women’s Basketball team is getting ready to come back for a winning season with the addition of some new and young energy.

After an amazing run last season and starting off with a personal record of 13-0 wins at home, the Johnnies kept the season going strong. Even though the women did not win the Big East championship last season, they were able to snag a bye-in game for the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2014 against Purdue.

The women were able to narrowly win the game against Purdue with the final score of 66-64. Sadly, they lost in the first round of 64 to No. 6 North Carolina with the end score of 59-61.

This is Joe Tartamella’s 12th season as head coach. For him, it feels the same and a lot different from when he first started here at St. John’s. “For me now it’s every season is so different. And every team is so different,” Tartamella said during St. John’s Media Day.

On this year’s roster, Tartamella has only four returning players; Unique Drake, Jillian Archer, Skye Owen and Jailah Donald, two who are still underclassmen. The team faced big losses with graduating players, Kadaja Bailey, Rayven Peoples and Danielle Patterson. However, Patterson has now joined Tartamellas coaching staff and is adjusting well into her new role.

“[Danielle] really just brings us someone who has a great mentality, not only just for the game of basketball, but in life.”

Of these eight new players, half are freshmen who are excited to start playing at this level.

“When you’re here, you had to take care of your body,” freshman guard Tyonna Bailey told The Torch. “So a lot of stuff that goes into pregame preparation, or pre practice preparation that I wasn’t aware of until I came here.”

Redshirt senior, Unique Drake, and graduate student, Jillian Archer, have been named squad captains for this season. Having two captains should help keep the young squad in line and get into the winning mindset.

“I’m lucky to have been able to be a part of the team last year, so I’m able to understand what winning looks like and also understand what culture we need to happen to be successful,” Archer spoke about at Big East Media Day.

The women will open their Big East season at Madison Square Garden against Villanova. For this team, it means the world to them to play at the world’s most famous arena.

“I mean, there’s nothing better than being here,” coach Tartamella said. “For us, there’s no better stage.”

Along with playing at the Garden, the women will have a rematch against UConn at UBS arena on Jan. 13.

The women will start their season against Long Island University on Nov. 6 at Carnesecca Arena at 7 p.m.