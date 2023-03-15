The St. John’s Women’s Basketball Team Go Dancing

The St. John’s Women’s Basketball team is back in the NCAA tournament for the 11th time in program history and the first time since 2016.

The Red Storm will take on Purdue in Columbus, Ohio in Thursday’s play-in game. The winner will claim the 11-seed and play the University of North Carolina on Saturday.

The last time and only time St. John’s played Purdue was in 2018, when the team beat the Boilermakers 68-62 in the Paradise Classic.

“I think it’s going to be a great challenge. It’s March. You can’t underestimate anybody, just like they can’t underestimate us,” redshirt senior guard Jayla Everett said. “They are a very good team, with nice shooters. As long as we stay locked in, we are going to be okay and it’s going to be a great game.”

Coach Joe Tartamella led the veteran team to a 13-0 win streak to start the season. With six new faces and seven returners, he was focused on winning. “We’re going to be able to do a lot of the things that we have done in the past with our more successful teams, in the way that we can guard and the athleticism that we have,” said Tartamella at the Big East Media Day.

Senior Kadaja Bailey is the longest-tenured member of the team and is finally dancing in her final season. “It feels great. I always wanted to go there as a freshman, and now that I am going there in my last year, it feels great,” Bailey said in a press conference before leaving for the tournament.

Their February win against No. 4 UConn, 69-64, is credited as the game that solidified their spot in the tournament. The Red Storm finished 22-8 on the season overall and 13-7 in Big East play.

Transfer students Danielle Patterson, Danielle Cosgrove and Mimi Reid have all been to the NCAA tournament prior to their Johnnies’ tenure.

Purdue is a familiar opponent for Patterson, who she played against while at Indiana.

“To be able to go back and play Purdue again, it’s going to be nice to go back to the Big Ten and play a Big Ten team, I have experience playing them,” Patterson said. “Obviously, it’s with a new group of girls, and I love playing with this group and I think it’s going to be exciting.”

Tipoff begins at 7 p.m. at Value City Arena on Thursday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.