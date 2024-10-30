Kadary Richmond and Zuby Ejiofor Co-Captain National Championship Quest

Following the 2023-24 St. John’s Men’s Basketball team captain Joel Soriano’s departure, Head Coach Rick Pitino needed a new leader. After consulting his squad, the Hall of Famer took to X on Oct. 10 to announce they had tabbed returning junior Zuby Ejiofor and graduate Seton Hall transfer Kadary Richmond to build on the legacy Soriano left behind.

“The team consensus was to name Kadary Richmond and Zuby Ejiofor as team captains for our upcoming season,” Pitino’s post read.

His declaration serves as the second act of a tradition the 71-year-old implemented upon arrival, having handed Soriano the prestigious title in his first act as head coach.

Ejiofor landed in Queens as part of Pitino’s 2023-24 transfer cycle, coming over from Kansas to back up the then-captain. He spent his sophomore campaign developing under Soriano while displaying flashes of a future game-changer. His 4.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest may seem pedestrian at first glance, but the in-game tape suggests a third-year breakout.

“It was a good role for me,” Ejiofor told The Torch at St. John’s Media Day on Oct. 15. “It was a good opportunity for me to learn under Soriano.”

When discussing his latest accomplishment, the 21-year-old remained humble.

“My teammates and coaching staff have done a really good job of making me comfortable. It means a lot,” he said.

Tasked with a new duty, Ejiofor opened up about what his responsibilities entail.

“Being more of a vocal leader. Being a guy that makes sure we’re all on point, even when we’re down,” he said. “Being a guy that sets an example for the rest of my teammates. I’ve always prided myself on doing everything the right way.”

After going dancing in his freshman season at Kansas under legendary head coach Bill Self, Ejiofor knows what it takes to play deep into March.

“I’ve played at Kansas, and [at St. John’s], so I’ve played a lot of basketball throughout my years,” he said. “I know exactly what it takes to be in the tournament having been there before. So my job as co-captain is to make sure we’re all aligned on one main goal: making the tournament.”

Year two under Pitino plays witness to a different formula than his inaugural year at the helm. In 2024-25, Ejiofor accounts for one-half of his roster’s leadership.

The other belongs to a once-adversary in Richmond.

Fresh off an All-Big East First Team appearance with the Red Storm’s cross-town rival, the graduate guard was the prize of this offseason’s transfer class. His 15.7 points, seven rebounds and 5.1 assists per game led the Seton Hall Pirates to a National Tournament Invitational (NIT) title and cemented his status as a potential second-round selection in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Richmond was listed as 247 Sports’ top-ranked portal member and ultimately chose St. John’s over Oklahoma, Syracuse, Miami, USC and Illinois, per Zach Braziller of the New York Post.

Once the 23-year-old’s decision was made public, there was no shortage of backlash from the Seton Hall faithful, but the noise has faded into the background.

“I’d say when I committed, [there] was the most uproar,” he said. “But since I’ve been here, I haven’t heard or seen much.”

Even among his former colleagues, there’s a mix of understanding and competitive anticipation.

“He’s still family, people gotta do what they gotta do,” sophomore Pirates’ guard Isaiah Coleman told The Torch at Big East Media Day on Oct. 23. “No shame to him, but still looking forward to playing him”.

Throughout his short tenure at the University, Richmond is already galvanizing his new teammates.

“[The team] is really close. Kadary [Richmond] has gotten us even closer since he’s got comfortable with the fellas,” sophomore wing Brady Dunlap said.

Despite an increase in expectations from his previous home, Richmond isn’t feeling the pressure of leading a new atmosphere.

“I wouldn’t say it’s been complicated because I’m starting to learn what [Pitino] expects from us as a whole,” he said. “So I’m able to help in that category.”

As for his personal goals in the final season of his collegiate career, Richmond wants to “win at the highest level, as much as we can.”

United by a drive to honor the St. John’s heritage set forth by the likes of Lou Carnesecca, Chris Mullin, Mark Jackson and Bill Wennington, the duo shares Pitino’s vision of instilling a true championship mentality.

For the last two decades, the Red Storm’s identity had shrunk to the epitome of mediocrity, but Ejiofor and Richmond look to guide the University into a new era of annual national recognition.