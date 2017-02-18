Sandra Udboi selected to the Allstate WBCA Good Works team

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Sandra Udobi, a redshirt senior on St. John’s women basketball team, was named to the 2017 Allstate Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Good Works Team on Feb. 14. The WBCA awards student-athletes (college basketball) for their outstanding community service.

“We are extremely proud of Sandra’s commitment to upholding the Vincentian mission our university is founded upon by what she has done to help those in need,” Head Coach Joe Tartamella said. “This is a tremendous honor for her and is certainly well deserved. ”

So far, Udobi has played in 13 games for the Red Storm this season. She missed the 2014-2015 campaign due to injuries but she came back last year and played in 30 games, with 29 starts. Udobi also helped St. John’s win their Big East Championship since 1988.

Udobi is the first Red Storm player to be selected to the Allstate Good Works Team.

From Delta State, Nigeria, Udobi is one of five Division I female basketball players to be recognized by WBCA. A total of 20 combined women’s and men’s basketball players (NCAA Division I, II and II and the NAIA) are picked to be on the Allstate NABC and WBCA Good Works Teams.

Every summer, Udobi goes back to Nigeria to supervise an S and S Basketball Camp. The camp helps to train young girls (Nigerian) on how to play basketball, improve their self-confidence, and other life issues.

“The WBCA Good Works Team is one of the highest honors a student-athlete can received from the WBCA, and I know she is extremely happy to be a part of such a prestigious group. We are all proud of her,” said Tartamella.

All members of the Allstate WBCA Good Works Team will be honored at the 2017 WBCA Convention and the 2017 NCAA Women’s Final Four in Dallas in March.