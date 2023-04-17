Joel Soriano Finishes Season with 558 Career Rebounds, Joins All-Time List

Five-hundred fifty-eight. That’s the number of rebounds Red Storm senior Joel Soriano has recorded throughout his St. John’s career up to this point. The tally makes him an official member of a prestigious list that features 45 other notable St. John’s alum

Not only is Soriano featured on the all-time list, but he also appears on the single-season leaderboard as well, as he accounted for 393 rebounds this season alone.

Currently, Soriano holds the 41st spot on the all-time list. He only needs two rebounds in his remaining St. John’s career to pass Louis Roethal for sole possession of the 40th spot. As for the single-season list, he currently places seventh just ahead of Billy Paultz. He has a chance to break his own tally if he decides to return next year.

Regardless of the circumstances, being a member of the all-time list is extremely impressive. It’s a feat that requires extreme talent in the rebounding department. However, what makes it even more impressive in Soriano’s case is the fact that he only has two seasons with the Red Storm under his belt with a possibility of adding another one next year.

If Soriano chooses to return to the Red Storm next season, there’s a good chance he finds himself on the top ten portion of the list as a result.

Currently, the ten spot is held by Cameroon native Charles Minlend, who recorded an impressive tally of 784 rebounds over the course of his St. John’s career. Not far ahead of him is Brookville native Wayne McKoy with 824. If Soriano does in fact return to the Red Storm next season with similar rebound averages, he would not only pass Minlend and McKoy, but he would also most likely pass fellow New York natives David Russell, Mel Davis and Malik Sealy.

While Soriano probably won’t be passing George Johnson for the number one spot anytime soon, there’s a strong possibility he can find himself in the top five portion of the list as well when his St. John’s career is all said and done. Currently, the five spot is held by the late great LeRoy Ellis with 927 rebounds, while New York Native Zendon Hamilton holds the four spot with 949 of his own. With the extra games St. John’s plays in via the Big East tournament, there’s a chance Soriano can pass these two as well at some point.

A big reason why Soriano has found himself on the all-time list so quickly is the fact he took a big step forward in the rebounding aspect of his game this year. He recorded well over 200 more rebounds this season compared to last season. Imagine if his rebound ability takes another step forward prior to next season. There’s a possibility he finds himself even higher than the four spot all-time if that’s the case.

It is hard to predict future statlines due to the possibility of things like injury or changes in production. However, no matter how you spin it, there is no denying Soriano’s rebounding prowess. The fact that he had already made the all-time list only two seasons into his St. John’s career speaks for itself and should be looked upon fondly.

It should also be noted that Soriano was a member of the All-Big East team this year, and his rebounding ability has a lot to do with that.