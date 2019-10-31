Latinx Heritage Month Fiesta in DAC Brings in a Famous Guest

The Latin American Student Organization (LASO) hosted a Formal to celebrate Latinx Heritage Month and Día de los Muertos, also known as the Day of the Dead. The LHM Formal was a three hour event on Friday, Oct. 25 filled with music managed by our very own WSJU personalities, DJ “Cowboy” and DJ Marco. There was a wide range of music genres from merengue, bachata, salsa, reggaetón and dembow, to hip hop, electronic dance music, pop and dancehall which embraced the diverse cultures in the room.

The DJ’s kept everyone on their feet, dancing to the mesmerizing rhythms all night long. Social media personality and comedian Radel Ortiz was in attendance, opening the event. Ortiz, known for his hilarious skits on social media, spoke a few words. “We’re going to see people performing. Y’all know that right? Oh, y’all thought it was just food? Nah, we’re going to dance. Not me though, thank God,” Ortiz said while opening the event.

Later, the Sensación Dance Team performed, followed by the SJU Step Ya Game Up Team. These performances left the audience in awe and garnered positive reactions.

The Office of Multicultural Affairs sponsored the event and served empanadas and yucca fritters. “Latin Heritage Month was planned as a whole, and I was elected chair of the committee in April. However, this event was planned a month ago,” said Marianne Riquelme, a senior chair of the LHM committee and president of the Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA). “Latinos are fun, welcoming people that work hard and want to be part of society.”