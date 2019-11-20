Harry Styles Debuts “Watermelon Sugar”

You know how they tell you not to listen to a song on repeat too many times once it drops because you might get sick of it? Yeah, throw that notion out the window.

On Saturday Nov. 16, Harry Styles debuted the next single from his forthcoming sophomore album, “Fine Line,” during his “double duty” as both a host and musical guest on “Saturday Night Live.” The single, “Watermelon Sugar,” is a lively number, featuring a horn section and familiar synth-like echoes in the chorus, reminiscent of its predecessor, “Lights Up,” which Styles released early October.

This time, instead of a bassline, we are invited into the track by steady guitar strums and the familiar, angelic voice of the man behind the magic.

It’s two minutes and 54 seconds of “wonderful and warm,” and –– back to my initial point –– worthy of being the only track you listen to for the rest of the week. (I said the same thing about “Lights Up,” but it’s not my fault that the man makes absolute gems.) Through the verses and choruses, Styles tells of a euphoric love –– one that was sweet as “strawberries on a summer evenin’” and rapturous –– reminiscent of a “watermelon sugar high.”

The track undoubtedly reveals that Styles is leaving behind the rock ‘n’ roll framework that guided his first album and is beginning to tackle a new sound that will be fully available to fans on Friday, Dec. 13, the expected release date of “Fine Line.”

One thing is for sure –– we’ll be looking forward to that “summer feeling” when Styles plays two nights at Madison Square Garden next July, during his 2020 Love On Tour.