The Newest Streaming Platform: Disney+

Disney+ is the newest streaming service to hit the Internet. The platform has “sign[ed] up more than 10 million subscribers” since its launch on Tuesday, Nov. 12, according to CNET. Disney+ offers “the best stories in the world, all in one place” as advertised on their website. Starting at $6.99 a month, the streaming service gives you access to the Disney Vault which houses childhood classics, along with the Pixar library, Marvel Universe, Star Wars Franchise and National Geographic. This includes new original shows and movies developing under these umbrellas such as the live-action Star Wars series “The Mandalorian,” “Marvel’s Hero Project” –– a documentary series that highlights real-life heroes effecting change in their own communities –– and Disney Original “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” a meta tv show reimagination of High School Musical. According to CBS News, Disney+ is “expected to release more than 45 original programs within a year of its launch.”

There is also a second subscription option with access to Hulu and ESPN starting at $12.99 a month. A large part of the platform’s success has been Disney’s marketing strategy. The streaming wars have only just begun, and Disney started out strong by pulling their licensed media from competitor platforms and blitzing consumers with advertising on all fronts. “I think subscribing to Disney+ is worth it if you are going to use it consistently. It is also really affordable so that’s a bonus,” said Zoe Karabenick, a sophomore Government and Politics major.

As the New York Times acknowledges, Disney has “unrivaled marketing power.” The company used this power to advertise in their parks, on affiliated networks (such as ABC) and through partnerships with other companies such as Verizon that offer free or discounted rates of Disney+ if you purchase their services.

This awareness campaign seems to have paid off as their subscriber count continues to grow. “I like it a lot and think it’s really cool because it brings back all my childhood memories and reminds me of simpler times,” said Karabenick.

I haven’t been able to try Disney+ yet, so I don’t have a fully formed judgment of the platform, but from what I’ve read it seems to be worth it for access to the Disney Originals alone. Also, as a big Marvel fan, I’m psyched to have all films in one convenient location to binge-watch! This weekend, I’ll try to find a friend who has Disney+ and likes to share; if that fails, there is always the 7-day free trial!