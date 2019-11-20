Top 10 Songs Of The Decade

Another decade is coming to an end and I think we can all agree that a great deal has happened. We’ve challenged ourselves and overcome hardship, cried and rejoiced countless times. Most importantly, we have made friends –– and playlists –– who supported and inspired us through some of our hardest times in these past 10 years. Below is a list of my favorite songs from the past decade that are near and dear to my heart.

Impossible – Shontelle (2010)

I used to watch VH1 and MTV music videos in the morning before school and on the weekends, and “Impossible” would always play. Although I was only 10-years-old when this song came out, I could somehow feel the pain Shontelle felt while singing this heartbreaking song. I would pretend I was also going through a rough breakup when I sang along to this song. But didn’t we all do that as kids?

Best Thing I Never Had – Beyoncé (2011)

“Best Thing I Never Had” made me feel like a baddie at the age of 11. When I sang this song, I would pretend that I had finally found someone who treats me right. In the music video, there is a scene of Beyoncé at prom and one of Beyoncé on her wedding day. Seeing those made me so excited for prom and my wedding day –– I just wanted to be an adult!

Video Games – Lana Del Rey (2012)

“Video Games” made me fall in love with Lana. Again, I found myself wanting to be an adult, living and being in love with someone. This song reminds me of past lovers and still has massive significance in my life.

Tennis Court – Lorde (2013)

I don’t really listen to “Tennis Court” anymore, but it’ll always have a special place in my heart. At this time in my life, I was very insecure, as many 13-year-olds are. Having someone a little older than me –– but still close in age –– going through the same hardships of feeling like they don’t fit in made me feel less alone.

Your Graduation – Modern Baseball (2014)

“Your Graduation” is an angsty, pop punk song about a guy who isn’t fully over a girl. This song has heavily been there for me when I’ve also found it difficult to let go of someone.

King Kunta – Kendrick Lamar (2015)

I love the funk/soul beat behind “King Kunta.” Moreover, I love the message behind the song — Kendrick is “unapologetically black,” as Pharrell Williams once described. Coincidentally, I also found out that this song is my old roommate’s favorite Kendrick song, which makes me love the song even more.

Really Doe – Danny Brown (2016)

“Really Doe” is a fun track and features three of my favorite rappers: Ab-soul, Earl Sweatshirt and Kendrick Lamar. This song came out when I was a junior in high school, which was a very fun time in my life. I am reminded of those times when I listen to it.

Amphetamine – Smino (2017)

“Amphetamine” is an eight-minute, two-part song. The first part consists of a slower, softer beat. The lyrics in the first part make me feel less lonely due to how relatable they are. The second part contains a fast-paced, funk beat which makes me forget how lonely I am feeling in the moment. I also once shared a love for this song with someone who was near to my heart.

Headstone – Flatbush (2018)

“Headstone” came out when my senior year of high school was about to conclude. I was very carefree, and the beat of this song embodies how I felt. I still become reminiscent when I listen to it.

Dark & Handsome – Blood Orange, Toro y Moi (2019)

“Dark & Handsome” is an 80’s pop-inspired ballad and features one of my favorite artists: Toro y Moi. This song is the theme for my life this past year. It is also another song that makes me feel less lonely. It’s comforting to a listener knowing an artist goes through similar –– if not, the same –– struggles as the listener.

I encourage everyone to make a list of their favorite songs from the past decade and analyze why each song is on that list.

I’m looking forward to the music of the next decade. I’m eager to see what I’ll be listening to and if any of it will be the music I am listening to today.