Chappell Players Put On A Cabaret for Charity

Viva Las Vegas! This has been the St. John’s Chappell Players’ mantra for the past month. They have been working hard on their exciting upcoming production, a cabaret called “Cabavegas.”

“Cabavegas” is a dynamic, entertaining and theatrical show featuring pop and musical theatre hits revolving around the theme of Las Vegas. “It’s a cabaret, so it’s a loose plot, but there’s the casino environment and all the activities that go with it,” said Josh Miller, a sophomore finance major and a guitar player and soloist for “Cabavegas.” . He also mentioned that the production immerses the audience in the Vegas theme and ambiance. However, Kristin Camacho, a sophomore English major and assistant director and producer of “Cabavegas,” explained that there is also a serious side to this Vegas show. “It is set in Vegas, so we have a love story and the fun Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears dances. But within the plot, we pay homage to those that were killed during the music festival in Vegas two years ago. We also touch on the subjects of gambling and addiction,” said Camacho.

What makes this show different from the other shows Chappell Players will put on this year is that this show is for charity. It has been a long-standing tradition for the Chappell Players organization to donate all of the proceeds from the cabarets they produce to a non-profit organization. “This tradition started 21 years ago. Since every dollar goes to charity, I think we’re all motivated to work harder. We want to put on a good show so people will come and support the cause,” explained Camacho. All of the proceeds will go to St. John’s Bread & Life in Brooklyn. St. John’s Bread and Life is a non-profit that serves as a soup kitchen for those in need and works hard to alleviate hunger and poverty in Brooklyn and Queens to make a difference in people’s lives.

The entire production was put together in just under a month, unlike other performances. Camacho stated that everything was put together – the songs, choreography, lines, music, set design and costumes – in just three and a half weeks. “It was a quick turnaround since our last show. We’ve had to switch lenses really fast.” Nevertheless, it is clear that Chappell Players has enjoyed every minute of it. “What I’ve enjoyed most is growing a lot and pursuing my craft with really talented people. The numbers we’re doing are a ton of fun, and the people we’re doing them with are a ton of fun too,” said Miller. “This is my second home. I spend more time here than my dorm. We’re all like family and I love it. I hope that people can see this family we have here and the connection we have with each other. At the end of the day, I hope people can see kindness,” Camacho added.

If you want to support the Chappell Players’ production of “Cabavegas” and donate to St. John’s Bread & Life, the show dates are November 21, 22 and 23 at 8p.m. You won’t want to miss it!