Summer Walker Releases New Music Despite Cancelled Tour

Summer Walker released even more music on Friday, November 22. She dropped her newest single “Something Real” featuring R&B king Chris Brown and produced by London On Da Track. As a fan of her latest album “Over It,” released October 4, I was excited to see what else she could accomplish in the world of R&B.

Upon first listening to the single, I have to say that the beat was unexpected. I was expecting a mellow beat, similar to that of the songs in her previous album, but the upbeat nature of this single brings to light a new side of Walker.

Even after canceling more than half of the remainder of her much-anticipated tour “The First and Last Tour” due to social anxiety, Walker is still confidently making appearances with her new and different music.

The lyrics in this track stand apart from her previous releases. Rather than writing about heartbreak and romantic reflections, Walker talks about what she is trying to find in her significant other in a more hopeful and optimistic light in “Something Real.”

Brown’s feature complements Walker’s part and enhances the song overall. The way his voice contrasts with that of Walker’s and the way they harmonize over the beat, elevate the song as a whole.

Overall, I really appreciate Walker’s song, even though it wasn’t what I expected it to be. She was successfully able to experiment with a new sound without abandoning the roots of her original sound and I am excited to see what more of her new music is going to sound like.