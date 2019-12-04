It’s the End of the 2010s as We Know It
The 2010s are coming to an end and so are our childhoods. Events over the past years have challenged us and made us who we are, whether it be keeping up with politics, learning about the college admission scandals or participating in the global, “What color is the dress?” phenomenon. Here are some students’ favorite songs, memes, fashion trends, slang, books, celebrity couples and scandals of the decade.
Harmony Peet, Freshman
Major: Global Development
Favorite Fashion Trend: Air Force 1s
Favorite Slang: “Extra”
What Color is the Dress: Blue and Black
Laurel or Yanny: Laurel
Favorite Celebrity Couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Anne Marie Romain, Junior
Major: Psychology
Favorite Song: “Show Love” by Kiana Ledé
Favorite Meme: Blinking Guy
Favorite Book: “The Namesake” by Jhumpa Lahiri
Laurel or Yanny: Laurel
Favorite Scandal: Lori Loughlin
College Scandal
Sara Nicaj, Freshman
Major: Biology
Favorite Fashion Trend: Low Rise Jeans
Favorite Song: “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga
Favorite Book: “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins
Favorite Scandal: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Favorite Celebrity Couple: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Lorenzo Casanova, Freshman
Major: Risk Management and Insurance
Favorite Fashion Trend: All Black
Favorite Book: “The Mouse That Roared” by Leonard Wibberley
What Color is the Dress: Blue and Black
Laurel or Yanny: Laurel
Favorite Scandal: Jeffrey Epstein
Mark Miller, Senior
Major: Finance and International Business
Favorite Fashion Trend: Crocs
Favorite Slang: “It be like that sometimes”
What Color is the Dress: White and Gold
Laurel or Yanny: Yanny
Favorite Celebrity Couple: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
Anna Gibson, Senior
Major: Public Relations
Favorite Song: “Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande
Favorite Meme: Kermit
Favorite Fashion Trend:
High-waisted jeans
Favorite Slang: “Bet”
Favorite Scandal: Impeachment Hearings
