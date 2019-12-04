It’s the End of the 2010s as We Know It

The 2010s are coming to an end and so are our childhoods. Events over the past years have challenged us and made us who we are, whether it be keeping up with politics, learning about the college admission scandals or participating in the global, “What color is the dress?” phenomenon. Here are some students’ favorite songs, memes, fashion trends, slang, books, celebrity couples and scandals of the decade.

Harmony Peet, Freshman

Major: Global Development

Favorite Fashion Trend: Air Force 1s

Favorite Slang: “Extra”

What Color is the Dress: Blue and Black

Laurel or Yanny: Laurel

Favorite Celebrity Couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Anne Marie Romain, Junior

Major: Psychology

Favorite Song: “Show Love” by Kiana Ledé

Favorite Meme: Blinking Guy

Favorite Book: “The Namesake” by Jhumpa Lahiri

Laurel or Yanny: Laurel

Favorite Scandal: Lori Loughlin

College Scandal

Sara Nicaj, Freshman

Major: Biology

Favorite Fashion Trend: Low Rise Jeans

Favorite Song: “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga

Favorite Book: “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins

Favorite Scandal: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Favorite Celebrity Couple: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Lorenzo Casanova, Freshman

Major: Risk Management and Insurance

Favorite Fashion Trend: All Black

Favorite Book: “The Mouse That Roared” by Leonard Wibberley

What Color is the Dress: Blue and Black

Laurel or Yanny: Laurel

Favorite Scandal: Jeffrey Epstein

Mark Miller, Senior

Major: Finance and International Business

Favorite Fashion Trend: Crocs

Favorite Slang: “It be like that sometimes”

What Color is the Dress: White and Gold

Laurel or Yanny: Yanny

Favorite Celebrity Couple: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Anna Gibson, Senior

Major: Public Relations

Favorite Song: “Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande

Favorite Meme: Kermit

Favorite Fashion Trend:

High-waisted jeans

Favorite Slang: “Bet”

Favorite Scandal: Impeachment Hearings