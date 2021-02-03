Curated Collections: 5 winter movies to watch this season

With the holiday break behind us and a new semester beginning, it can be difficult to appreciate the beautiful aesthetic that winter brings. Inspired by the cold, these classic winter movies are the perfect way to enjoy the spirit of the season without having to brave the snow and wind. From light-hearted comedies to chilling psychological thrillers, these movies rely on winter as the background of their storylines. They pair perfectly with a hot drink of your choice and a warm blanket.

Knives Out (2019)

When the patriarch of the wealthy Thrombey family is found dead after his 85th birthday party, an eccentric detective investigates Thrombey’s highly dysfunctional family. Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Daniel Craig star in this dark comedy by Rian Johnson. Johnson uses the backdrop of wintry New England (as well as several cable-knit sweaters) to showcase how dramatic class disparity and wealth inequality are in America.

“Knives Out” is free to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription.

The Shining (1980)

A small Colorado family moves into the massive Overlook Hotel when the father takes a job as the winter caretaker. As the story progresses, each character has to face the mysterious apparitions from the hotel’s past and their own inner demons. Directed by Stanley Kubrick, “The Shining” has had an undeniable effect on the film industry. In the film, the winter snowstorms create a sense of impending doom and leave the characters to deal with the frights inside the hotel.

“The Shining” is available for $3.99 on Amazon Prime.

Snowpiercer (2013)

“Snowpiercer” is directed by Bong Joon-Ho, best known for his 2019 Oscar-winning film, “Parasite.” The film follows the lives of the last survivors of the human race as they endure the second ice age while living on an ever-moving train. The train’s poorest residents, including protagonist Curtis (Chris Evans), plan to overtake some of the cars to improve their situation. Much like “Parasite,” “Snowpiercer” tackles many themes that are relevant in today’s society, including class division, climate change and social unrest.

“Snowpiercer” is free to stream with a Netflix subscription.

Fargo (1996)

Set in rural Minnesota in 1987, a debt-ridden car salesman (William H. Macy) creates a plan to hire two hitmen (Steve Buscemi and Peter Stormare) to kidnap his wife. He plans on collecting the ransom money from his father-in-law to cancel his debt, but the plan goes awry when the hitmen commit another crime. “Fargo” is directed by the Coen Brothers, who have also directed notable films such as “No Country for Old Men” and “The Big Lebowski.” The Coen Brothers use the wintry Minnesota landscape to create suspense and heighten the intensity of the crimes.

Fargo is free to stream with a Hulu subscription.

Groundhog Day (1993)

Frustrated by his melodramatic life, a Pittsburgh news reporter (Bill Murray) travels to rural Pennsylvania to film a story on Groundhog Day. After filming the story, he finds out a large snowstorm that he reported on will hit the small town, leaving him stranded. When he wakes up the next morning, he finds himself living the same day over and over again. In a pandemic where every day feels like the same, this movie will especially resonate with viewers in 2021. “Groundhog Day” is a timely lesson in how to appreciate everything, even if life can seem monotonous.

Groundhog Day is Free to watch with an AMC+ subscription through Amazon Prime.