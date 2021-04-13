Olivia Rodrigo is no one-hit wonder

Olivia Rodrigo, who broke out onto the scene with her TikTok-beloved hit, “Driver’s License,” just released her second single, “Deja Vu,” earlier this month. With this track, Rodrigo, 18, is establishing herself as an incredible storyteller.

Rodrigo has been in the spotlight since starring as Paige Olvera on the Disney Channel show, “Bizaardvark.” However, it was not until the release of the Disney+ series “High School Musical: the Musical: the Series” and the subsequent release of her single “Driver’s License” that she became known as a force to be reckoned with.

With “Driver’s License,” (which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Global chart) Rodrigo tells the story of a breakup through the excitement of acquiring her driver’s licence. In the song, she expresses how the streets are a constant reminder of her ex, with whom she “always talked about” driving with. However, with “Deja Vu,” Rodrigo focuses on her ex’s new relationship. Through joyous melodies and a catchy beat, she clearly expresses her frustration at seeing her former lover passionately talking about the same things they did, but with his new girlfriend.

Much like her inspiration, Taylor Swift, Rodrigo is becoming a relatable storyteller. The Disney+ star sets herself apart from most of the songwriters in her age group by passionately and truthfully writing from her past experiences in such an open manner. Her lyrics instantly attract an audience who can easily relate to her relationship struggles. Who has not been heartbroken, or even worse, seen the person you love move on with someone else?

“Deja Vu” is the ultimate post-breakup “jamming session” song. The power in Rodrigo’s voice plus the unique beat of the song makes listeners want to get off their seats and scream the lyrics at the top of their lungs.

“Driver’s License” and “Deja Vu” are exceptional songs and I cannot wait to see which stage of a breakup Rodrigo takes her listeners to next as she continues shutting down the misconception that she is a one-hit wonder. While we wait for her next hit, it seems like we will have to do what Rodrigo herself does – keep on eating strawberry ice cream, watching reruns of Glee and listening to Billy Joel.