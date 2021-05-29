BTS melts fans’ hearts like “Butter”

South Korean band BTS (방탄소년단) released its second English-language single, “Butter,” on May 21. The song broke BTS’s YouTube record from last summer, reaching 10 million views within 13 minutes of its release. Not only is this song a smooth success, but ARMY (the collective name for the group’s fans) helped make the song No.1 on iTunes in just two hours, ensuring the song would dominate the charts.

The beats and aesthetics of the song and the choreography in the music video are “smooth like butter.” The yellow and black color scheme throughout the music video was popping, although it delivered more of a bumblebee-vibe rather than a butter-vibe. The stage they dance on two minutes into the video also resembles a honeycomb, which takes away from the butter-on-a-pancake theme.

Each member of the band had a chance to ad-lib their energetic choreography in an elevator scene. They each took roughly two seconds of camera time to shine and express themselves, rocking their vibrant outfits and hairstyles.

In a press conference about the silky dance pop single, Jimin, a member of BTS, shared that they “tried to prepare a song that [fans] can listen to easily.” “Butter” is meant to be a delicious, upbeat song that transitions us into the summer. BTS member J-Hope commented that the song’s cute and charming vibe will “melt [fans’] hearts in 2.” The single’s simple message has already captured the hearts of ARMY members across the world. RM, a fellow band member, also noted that he participated in writing the lyrics for this single.

As a thank you to their millions of supporters worldwide, BTS included an ARMY reference in the song. Not only do they sing “Got ARMY right behind us when we say so,” but they also use their bodies to spell out the word “ARMY.”

BTS showcased “Butter” at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23. Their pre-recorded Seoul-based performance was just as epic as the music video itself. The energetic routine was flawlessly executed in pristine black suits, void of the music video’s yellow appeal. A red carpet also made it into the song’s debut — this hopefully foreshadows “Butter”’s success at the next Grammys, which they deserve for their musical impact in the United States. The Grammys claim to ensure the music industry’s diversity— awarding BTS the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award would give them the recognition they work hard for and allow them to officially claim their space in the American music industry.

In addition to their upbeat showcase, BTS snatched the Top Selling Song award for their first English single, “Dynamite,” as well as the Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and the fan-voted Top Social Artist honor awards at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

“Butter” is a flirtatious tune that will have you singing along well into autumn. Check out the finger-licking beat here!