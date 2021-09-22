Your guide to finding the latest concerts in 2021

With 2021 nearly coming to a close, live music fans are eager to get back to standing in general admission with hundreds of other sweaty, dedicated concert-goers. No matter the genre, waiting on line for hours to claim a spot behind the barricade is a memory I miss the most. Those precious minutes of anticipation, mingling with other attendees on line and listening to the faint beats of sound check are times I certainly took for granted. Nearly two years later, we are finally witnessing the reopening of concert venues, but sadly, are still in mourning of permanently closed ones – Revolution Music Hall in Amityville, you will be missed.

On a lighter note, I am overjoyed to refresh my Instagram and see a flood of tour dates on my feed. Until now, I’ve been vicariously living through old concert videos – yes, even the ones where I can hear myself screaming completely off-pitch.

Music festivals are also making a comeback, with GovBall 2021 now taking place in Citi Field from Sept. 24-26. Other favorites such as Firefly Music Festival, Global Citizen and Life is Beautiful are happening across the country this month. It is a relief to see artists perform what they do best on the big stage again, and I’ve already secured my tickets for a few events this fall.

Locally, there are plenty of concerts to see this fall even if you haven’t purchased tickets yet. At the venue Elsewhere in Bushwick, Brooklyn, you can see alternative acts like HUNNY, The Drums, Willow Smith, Japanese Breakfast, beebadoobee and other talented bands. The hall also features a rooftop stage where you can enjoy your favorite music over the New York skyline. It makes for an unforgettable night and is easily accessible by the L train.

If you’re interested in larger venues, Barclays Center will be hosting performances by Marc Anthony, J. Cole and the Lights On Festival curated by H.E.R. Other stadiums such as Citi Field will be home to Rolling Loud New York, one of the biggest music festivals for hip-hop artists taking place across multiple American cities. For fans of pop and rap genres, there is no shortage of events to attend before the year comes to a close.

Whether you’ve already seen Harry Styles perform at Madison Square Garden this year or are looking to attend your first concert, live music has something for you. These are still trying times for venues, however, so be mindful of any COVID-19 restrictions that may be in place before buying tickets. Nevertheless, it is with open arms that fans welcome the return of concerts and get to sing their hearts out, if only for a night.