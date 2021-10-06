Blink and you’ll miss it: “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” hits theaters

With Tom Holland’s Spider-Man joining forces with the Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony Pictures leaves many fans wondering what to make of these Spider-Man spinoff films. The latest installment “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” enters theaters with lofty expectations, but provides audiences with an entertaining, fun blockbuster.

Tom Hardy returns in the role of Eddie Brock, who lives in a symbiotic relationship with an alien named Venom. Much to the dismay of many moviegoers, the first film focused heavily on Brock rather than his antihero counterpart. However, “Let There Be Carnage” corrects this by focusing on each member of the symbiotic duo individually as well as their relationship throughout the film. Similar to 2018’s “Venom,” the surrounding cast leaves much to be desired as the roles of Reid Scott, Naomie Harris and Peggy Lu are confined to cringy, unfunny one-liners. A standout performance in this one is Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady, who hosts the symbiote Carnage in his body. Kasady is a wicked, evil and deranged villain that director Andy Serkis develops perfectly to carry the film’s plot. Upon transformation, Carnage also packs a punch that leaves fellow characters terrified and audiences wanting more.

Prior to the screening, I was caught off guard by the advertised runtime of 90 minutes. Surely enough, the film feels rushed and fails to build upon many of its subplots. Additionally, some moviegoers may be turned off by the near endless lines of comedic relief throughout the film. But alas, “Let There Be Carnage” matches the style and tone of its precursor fairly well, creating a fun film for fans of the classic Spider-Man villain.

Overall, if you enjoyed “Venom,” you will surely enjoy this fast-paced joyride. And, of course, be sure to stay in your seats as the credits roll. Marvel strikes again in “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” providing one of the more memorable post-credit stingers in recent memory.

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is now playing in theaters. The 2018 predecessor, “Venom,” is also available on various streaming platforms to rent or buy.