“Britney vs Spears” documentary gives fans clarity and healing

The Britney Army has fought for a long time for the freedom of Britney Spears, and with the recent news of a hearing to take place on Nov. 12 this year, their fight may finally be over.

In the recent investigative documentary “Britney vs Spears,” journalist Jenny Eliscu and Erin Lee Carr use confidential evidence and exclusive interviews to uncover the truth about Spears’ conservatorship. The documentary unfolded the long story of Spears and the many mysteries of the conservatorship, serving as a reminder about her life and what’s next for her.

Since 2008, Spears hasn’t made a single decision about her life as her father Jamie Spears has been in control the whole time.

The recent documentary produced by Eliscu and Carr came out just before the news broke on Sept. 29 that a judge had agreed to the suspension of Jamie Spears as her conservator.

The film relied on many sources from paparazzi and old video footage. It begins with a montage of Spears’ career, showing a string of videos about her many tours and the screaming fans that accompanied every show. Throughout the documentary, many interviews were conducted—some by her past boyfriends, friends, backup dancers and assistants, and others by the lawyers, doctors and the legal teams involved. Eliscu played a large role in conducting interviews and even provided one herself about her objective as a fan in uncovering the truth about this conservatorship.

At the end of the film, Britney Spears speaks on her own after 13 years of being silenced. The film highlights her anger and disgust at the court for giving her father unimaginable power over her life for so long.

“My dad was all for it. He loved every minute of it,” voiced Britney toward the end of the film as she talked about how he changed her medication out of nowhere when she refused to do her Vegas tour.

Britney Spears goes on to explain the detriment that this conservatorship has had on her life. Her audience is given a vulnerable account of what happened during the years that her father controlled her.

“I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized,” she said.

Moving forward, and pending the decision to be made on Nov. 12, Britney Spears says she may never perform again. The 39-year-old popstar has been nearing the end of her career for a long time. Although it is sad that her time on the stage may be over, fans may finally find some clarity in knowing that she is making this decision on her own, something she hasn’t been able to do in a very long time.