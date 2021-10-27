Animes to Get You Ready for (Or to Watch Over) Halloween Weekend

Tired of the cliché halloween classics? Looking to watch something deeper and darker that raises questions over the value of humankind, but is still humorous and interesting? This is your chance, if you have not yet, to start anime. Animes often have depth and insane detail, most beginning as manga, the written artistic form that gets published, so they take time to create and develop. If you are ready for something unique, thought-provoking and fun, turn to one of these animes, which range from 10 episodes to four seasons.

Parasyte: The Maxim

One of the most popular and discussed animes, “Parasyte: The Maxim” is not for the faint of heart – without spoiling too much, someone gets decapitated in the first 20 seconds.

The main character, Shinichi, with his fear of bugs, gets the shock of his life when a parasitic bug burrows into his body. The parasyte first takes control of his right hand, failing to take control of his brain, and a codependent relationship develops. Shinichi gets superhuman strength and the monster, named Migi, uses his nutrients to survive. Together, they plan to find out more about what the parasitic creatures are and their purpose. Soon, a connection is drawn between Migi’s species and the horrific murders happening across the world.

As many anime thrillers do, the show raises questions of the value of a human life, and whether we as a species are intrinsically worth more than others. A combination of humor, horror and culture creates an impressive story that still has people talking seven years after its release.

“Parasyte: The Maxim” is 24 episodes and can be found on Netflix, Hulu and Crunchyroll.

Devilman: Crybaby

If you ever meet someone who says they did not cry watching this Netflix Original, they are lying. A combination of action and dark fantasy, the animation style alone makes “Devilman: Crybaby” stand out among other animes. Based on the 1972 manga “Devilman,” the story follows Akira Fudo and his friend Ryo Asuka, who face an ancient race of demons. Ryo proposes to Akira that he should unite with a demon and, after doing so, Akira transforms into Devilman, a being with the soul of a human, but powers of a demon.

A common archetype in anime, the show delves into this friendship intensely and, as the world around them begins to fall apart, their relationship shifts entirely. With beautiful artwork and themes of puberty, sexuality and LGBTQ+ identity, “Devilman: Crybaby” is worth a watch – even if a few tears must be shed.

“Devilman: Crybaby” is 10 episodes and can be found on Netflix.

Deadman Wonderland

After a powerful earthquake submerges 75 percent of Tokyo, Japan got creative to raise money for its rebuild in “Deadman Wonderland.” Forget fundraising or donations – try a combination of a prison and amusement park to appease all and bring in some cash. Ganta Igarashi, a middle schooler who survived the earthquake, yet has no memory of it, ends up here after his whole class gets slaughtered in front of him by a strange man covered in blood. This Man in Red embeds a red crystal in his chest then disappears and, with no witnesses, Ganta becomes the sole suspect and ends up at the titular Deadman Wonderland. Now, he must survive and try to figure out the strange things happening to him because of the crystal.

Follow Ganta as he tries to survive in this post-apocalyptic thriller that is sure to make all viewers laugh and be amazed at the creativity in the creation of this world.

“Deadman Wonderland” is 12 episodes and can be found on Funimation.

Hellsing Ultimate

“Hellsing Ultimate” is a classic, and with vampires as a Halloween staple, this anime is crucial for this weekend. The series follows the efforts of the Hellsing Organization in England as it combats supernatural enemies such as vampires and ghouls. Who better to kill vampires, the ultimate hunters, than a vampire? Enter Alucard, the protagonist of the show. He swore loyalty to the organization one hundred years before the story takes place after being defeated by its founder. Alucard is not your run-of-the-mill hero, making decisions for the good of all; the first time you meet him, he turns the woman he is meant to save into a vampire.

As the number of cases involving the undead escalate in the world, the organization learns that a Nazi group, Millennium, still exists and is trying to rebuilt Nazi Germany wtih vampires as their weapon, and kill Alucard in the process. “Hellsing Ultimate” is a must watch for a combination of humor, history and horror.

“Hellsing Ultimate” is 10 episodes and can be found on Hulu.

Tokyo Ghoul

In the world of “Tokyo Ghoul,” the average Tokyo citizen has a lot more to worry about than the typical creep when walking home. Everyone knows about ghouls, creatures that appear human but only survive through eating human flesh, and thinks that if they run into one of them, death is inevitable. Enter Kaneki Ken, one of these average citizens, whose run in with a beautiful ghoul gives him a rebirth instead. Due to an accident – or, what appears to be an accident – Kaneki becomes a half-ghoul, half-human creature who is now forced to either eat humans or starve to death.

Kaneki’s world, which now is centered in a coffee shop run by ghouls, is contrasted with those in the Commission of Counter Ghoul, the federal agency charged with hunting ghouls down. Both are likeable and their decisions are understandable, blurring the line between right and wrong. With its gory scenes, gloomy aesthetic and dark undertones, “Tokyo Ghoul” and its sequel, “Tokyo Ghoul:re” is certainly worth a watch. While the characters may seem one-dimensional and certain scenes may seem to drag, it is overshined by its tremendous world-building.

“Tokyo Ghoul” and “Tokyo Ghoul:re” are four seasons and can be found on Hulu.