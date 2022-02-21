Iconic Film and Movie Couples

We are all drawn to one thing — something that many people have, others are seeking, some long for it, some run from it, but it connects us all. We call it love. It’s been written for years. It’s been in books, poems, films and TV shows. As we read and watched these couples fall in love, their stories came to life. Many stories conclude with a happy ever after, while others end in tragedy and heartbreak. Despite the outcome, iconic movie and television characters have made us laugh and cry. The following are 10 of the best on-screen couples in no particular order. For me, these couples represent the type of love everyone should experience once in their lifetime. Aside from Harley Quinn and the Joker for obvious reasons.

Jack and Rose – “Titanic” (1997)

“If you jump, I jump.” – Jack

A tragic, passionate love story about a girl who has it all and a man who lacks everything but faith and high hopes. While the world tries to tear them apart, it only makes them stronger. They experience a love like no other, but sadly, not for long since he did the noblest thing anyone could do for someone. He gave his life away to save hers. This beautiful story comes to a tear-jerking end as he fades into the darkness, knowing Rose will never let go.

There was room for both on that door, moving on.

Baby and Johnny – “Dirty Dancing” (1987)

“No one puts baby in a corner.” – Johnny

A summer romance between a mystery guy and a girl, who is clearly out of his league. Despite what others say and the crude remarks of her father, she finds herself intrigued by him. The more she discovers, the more she wants to know. He is a stranger, then a dance teacher, and after, he becomes a lifelong lover. The chapters go on as we watch these two unfold as they dance together and have the time of their lives.

Allie and Noah – “The Notebook” (2004)

“If you are a bird, I’m a bird.” – Noah

Let’s talk about first love. This couple hit many bumps in the road; they are faced with many obstacles as they try to drive through their feelings for each other. But nothing could get in the way. In the end, they beat the odds; not even amnesia could make her forget about what once used to be and what will always remain. They are inseparable and show the real meaning of the important promise in sickness and in health. He read the same notebook to her every day to make her remember him and become his once more.

Edward and Vivian – “Pretty Woman” (1990)

“She Rescues Him Right Back.” – Vivian

Do not judge a book by its cover. Even if the exterior does not seem to hold much, layers are always hidden underneath. Vivian and Edward certainly did not meet in the most usual way; however, he finds that underneath all the makeup, bad manners and blonde wig, there was a girl who wanted what everyone wants: love, respect and security. She goes a long way from where she was initially to where she ends up. She saw a whole new part of life involving the materialistic ideals of the rich. But further than diamonds and handbags, she longed for a prince to pick her up and bring her flowers. Just when she let love go, it came back to her as Edward finds Vivian and promises her all the things every girl should be promised someday.

Bella and Edward – “Twilight” (2008)

“Surely it was a good way to die, in the place of someone else, someone I loved.” – Bella

A compelling tale of a vampire and a human. The two are different, yet the same. For decades, he has waited for something to awaken and warm his cold soul. His world changed when he met young, fragile Bella. They fall for each other despite the dangers posed by a predator like him. She puts aside her fears in hopes of finding heaven, not hell. Certain people are meant to be together forever. Bella and Edward are one of them.

Patrick and Kat – “10 Things I Hate About You” (1999)

“I hate the way I don’t hate you, not even close, not even a little bit, not even at all” – Kat

Two troublemakers, one story. This 90’s love story is an example that even if something may not start in the best way, it has a chance of being great in the end. Patrick, a teen rebel, works endlessly to get Kat, an outspoken, opinionated girl take her strong girl mask off, hoping she falls for him, and she does just that. He figured out a passcode to her heart through paintball dates and singing on the bleachers. So, Kat drops a few bricks on her wall to let him in. However, things go south when the truth comes to light as he uses her for his own convenience. Even when Patrick thought it was just an act, he started to act foolishly, hoping she could forgive him one day. Even with hesitation at her feet, forgiveness knocked on Kat’s door, and, in the end, the two ended up together.

Troy and Gabriella – “High School Musical” (2006)

“If I’m gonna have the last dance at East High, it’s gonna be with you.” – Troy

A high school romance where two people’s paths become one as they randomly meet one night. From then on, all they can think about is that moment when they meet for the first time. They experience the fun and hard times of being a teenager working their way through high school, finding themselves as they grow older but still grasping on to that one bit of childhood that feels warm and safe. Through music and dance, these two connect and inspire each other. Even when things get tough, they make it through. After all, the show must go on.

Damon and Elena – “The Vampire Diaries” (2009)

“You want a love that consumes you, you want passion and adventure, and even a little danger.” – Damon

In this chaotic, passionate and dangerous love, we see another pure soul drawn to the darkest of minds. Another supernatural tale of a reckless vampire who has been hurt to the point of losing his humanity, and a young girl who lost her parents and is bravely putting on a smile, trying to diminish the pain. This love was formed over time. It was not a case of love at first sight. She hated him even, but her hatred started to fade as the days passed. Hate turned to love, war to peace, and pain to joy. He needed someone to remind him of what it means to be alive. She needed someone to show her the wild, crazy parts of life. Damon and Elena found pure, raw love in the midst of it all.

Sandy and Johnny – “Grease” (1978)

“Please say you’ll stay, oh Sandy.” – Johnny

Another story revolving around the lives of a good girl and a bad guy. Somehow the nicest girls see good in trouble. And Sandy definitively saw the aspects of what makes a good man in Johnny. Unexpectedly, just as the two had a romantic encounter, they meet again. As with many other love affairs, things do not go as planned. Usually, outside influences get in the way of how someone feels inside, and these voices led to Johnny behaving differently to get the approval of his friends. At last, Johnny drops the act and shows Sandy how much she invaded his thoughts and how he truly makes him feel since she is the only one he wants, yes indeed.

Harley and Joker – “Suicide Squad” (2016)

“Would you die for me? That’s too easy. Would you live for me?”– Joker

He saw darkness in beauty, but she was beauty in darkness. These two toxic lovers live in their poison paradise. They have an addiction to one another. Their love has been across comic books, TV shows, animations, video games and the big screen. Harleen Quinzel died so Harley Quinn could live and die for him. Despite their tumultuous relationship, she did everything to please him. They may not have the most healthy and romantic love, but in the end, even the craziest spirits deserve to love and be loved.