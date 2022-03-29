Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” Tour Blasts New York To the Future

Dua Lipa performed at Madison Square Garden on March 1 with Lolo Zouaï and Caroline Polachek as her opening acts. Dua Lipa sold out Madison Square Garden, giving the audience a show they will never forget.

The concert began at 7:30 p.m. with Lolo Zouaï’s performance, followed by that of Caroline Polachek. At 9:20 p.m., the crowd went wild for the show they’d been waiting for, as Dua Lipa took the stage.

Dua Lipa’s album, “Future Nostalgia,” came out on March 27, 2020. The tour, however, was postponed due to the pandemic until Feb. 9, 2022.

“We’ve been waiting two years to put this show on,” she said at her New York concert.

She went through four outfits throughout the show, starting off with a neon green jumpsuit and ending with a beautiful black jumpsuit. Before singing her first song, all her dancers were introduced, giving them the credit they rightly deserved, as they proceeded to give a remarkable performance. She then started her performance singing “Physical.”

Angèle’s appearance was an unexpected surprise. Lipa and French singer Angèle released a song together titled “Fever,” in 2020. Angèle showed up at Madison Square Garden and the two sang their song together. As Lipa sang “Levitating,” she sang on a floating stage, quite literally levitating around the world’s most famous arena.

Her last outfit was made out of 120,000 gems by Mugler. It was black and she wore it while singing “Levitating” and “Future Nostalgia.”Dua Lipa went through all the songs on her album, as well as singing “Be The One,” which is one of the first singles she has ever released back in 2015.

The concert was everything I expected and more. I have seen Dua Lipa perform at the Sunny Hill Festival in Kosovo in 2018 and 2019. She has improved as a singer and especially as a performer. Lipa’s presence was electric, and it felt as if she did not stop dancing throughout her whole performance.

Lipa sold out Madison Square Garden and it sounded as if all the thousands of people in the audience were singing along to almost every song she sang. Her album proved to be a success. “Future Nostalgia” won Best Pop Vocal at the 63rd Grammy Awards in 2021.

Madison Square Garden had a vaccine mandate for the event, but masks were optional. The majority of the people in the audience did not have a mask on. COVID-19 restrictions are continuing to lessen in New York.

Dua Lipa will continue to tour in the United States until April 1. She is then planning to start her Europe tour on April 14. In three of her U.S. shows, she will be joined by Megan thee Stallion, who she released the single “Sweetest Pie” with on March 11.