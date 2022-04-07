“Human Resources:” “Big Mouth’s” Raunchier Sister

“Human Resources” may be a horny and irreverent animated comedy filled with sex jokes, but the deeper you look into the show, viewers see the toll and hardships taken on fictional creatures. After racking up great success, the “Big Mouth” team, led by Nick Kroll, created this workplace comedy spin-off. The Netflix show gives viewers an inside look into the offices of Hormone Monsters, Lovebugs and many other characters of this universe.

Audiences get to see the inner workings of how the crazy characters advise people in both shows. Unlike its counterpart “Big Mouth,” the show focuses on the lives of adults instead of pubescent children. This change makes for more complex plotlines and meaningful stories. The show tackles issues such as postpartum disorders, Alzheimer’s, grief management and addiction to the Phoenix Suns. Just as in kids’ lives, adults’ feelings are messy too. We are all trying to figure out love, hate, addiction, ambition and many more.

What makes this show a quality spin-off is that it calls back to its sister show many times. Kroll, Maya Rudolph and David Thewlis reprise their roles as Hormone Monsters Maury and Connie and Shame Monster Lionel. Other new additions include Emmy the Love Bug (Aidy Bryant) who learns how to be a love bug as she is known for being a terrible love bug, and Pete the Logic Rock (Randall Park) who is secretly in love with love bug Rochelle (Keke Palmer).

We have known many of these characters for five seasons of “Big Mouth” to be side characters who help advance the plot. Now, they are the “Human Resources” plot. They must deal with love, hate, addiction and ambition as well.

I loved watching the new characters evolve and find their own way this season, but some of my favorite plotlines were with Maury and Connie. Viewers know these two since “Big Mouth’s” first episode and have gone from horny and sex-obsessed hormone monsters to horny and sex-obsessed hormone monsters with heart.

As a whole, “Human Resources” expands on “Big Mouth’s” original plot and applies it to adulthood. Pat Brown of Slant Magazine agrees “‘Human Resources’ proves that there’s both comedy and poignancy yet to be mined from ‘Big Mouth’s’ impulse-creature conceit,” wrote Brown.

I think if this show only focused on adults and not the creatures, the show would not be as good. “Human Resources” does many things better than its counterpart. The jokes are funnier, the plot is emotional and the character development is exceptional. This integral change hooked me and many others into the “Human Resources” universe.