Bridgerton Season 2: A Diamond of the First Water

Shonda Rhimes’ — the writer and producer best known for her work on “Grey’s Anatomy” — released the second season of her most recent hit “Bridgerton” on Fri. Mar. 25, and it did not disappoint. Following the overwhelming success of the first season, fans were excited to see how the story continued in this eight-episode installment. The season was met with apprehension due to fan-favorite Regé-Jean Page’s exit, but it made for an excellent watch.

The show brought back almost all of its original cast members, with stars Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) reprising their roles. New characters Kata Sharma (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) were also introduced to the ton.

Based on Julia Quinn’s second book in the “Bridgerton” series, “The Viscount Who Loved Me” revolves around the oldest Bridgerton son, Anthony’s, story of finding his forever match. The show employs the classic enemies-to-lovers trope, and reminded me of one of my favorite films, “Pride and Prejudice.” After the success of his sister Daphne, he is determined to get a match of his own. Meanwhile, new character Kate Sharma is determined to keep her sister Edwina away from Lord Anthony Bridgerton. After many trials and tribulations, each character learns more about themselves and each other in true “Bridgerton” fashion. Although the show has an unpredictable nature, it resembles an authentic period piece filled with drama, passion and happy endings.

One aspect of the show I love is the costuming. It depicts the beauty and elegance of Regency-era London. Myself and other critics applaud the show’s use of color. According to Todd Plummer of Harper’s Bazaar, “The clothes reveal more about the characters this season.”

Each character has their own color scheme that not only looks amazing, but alludes to many plot points. Simone’s Kate Sharma is seen wearing jewel tone colors as well as Anthony, while her sister wears baby pink and pearl color dresses. These colorful outfits evolve throughout the season, being a symbol of character development and each persons’ status at the end of the season.

Bailey and Ashley’s performance were quite amazing. They embody the soapy nature of the show while carrying a modern take on the period piece. Although this season does not have the physical intensity of the first season, the pair has great chemistry and caught my eye from the beginning.

“The new season of the Netflix smash hit may not be as physical,” Alison Herman of The Ringer says, “but in the crackling chemistry and relentless self-denial that defines the leads’ dynamic, there’s plenty of eroticism.”

Season two of “Bridgerton” is many things: silly, romantic, beautiful and modern. The season proved to be more enjoyable than the first, and after the announcement of an upcoming third and fourth season, left viewers craving more installments.