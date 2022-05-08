Concert Review: Was The Bad Bunny Concert Really Worth It?

The Puerto Rican artist made his way back to New York City for his “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo” show at Barclays Center.

Throughout the months of March and April, Bad Bunny’s concert videos appeared all over social media. Numerous people expressed their displeasure with the exorbitant ticket prices, stating that this was the reason some fans were unable to attend the concert. The Puerto Rican reggaeton artist, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, has fans around the globe. His “El Ultimo Tour del Mundo” show in New York costs anywhere from $550 and $2900.

The pre-show began with DJ FunkFlex, an American disc jockey and rapper, blasting reggaeton classics including Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina.” Radel Ortiz, an Instagram comedian, also made an appearance on stage and cracked jokes.

A little over an hour passed before all of the lights turned off. Fans began flashing their cell phone lights in anticipation of the celebrity’s arrival. The crowd stared at the semi-black truck in the middle of the platform and Bunny slowly emerged onto the top of the truck performing his first song, “El Mundo Es Mio.”

In addition to songs from his newest album, the Grammy-Award winning artist also performed tracks from his previous album “Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana,” which he was unable to tour due to COVID-19.

The concert was full of perreo (dancing) and canto (singing along). The crowd was energetic and everyone would smile at each other while singing, sharing their love for Bunny’s songs. Numerous fans attended the concert in shark costumes, referencing the iconic verse in “Safaera:” “Mami ¿Qué tú quiere’? Aquí llegó tu tiburón” (What do you want? Here comes your shark). Moreover, the audience was electrified by the enticing jumping of “Yo Perreo Sola,” which set the tone for the concert’s last song, “Dakiti,” which hit No.1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs.

However, the concert did not end at the Barclays Center. A large crowd of New Yorkers brought loudspeakers and began singing the singer’s hits at a local train station, “Safaera” and “La Canción.”

Overall, the Bad Bunny concert was definitely worth it. I was able to sing my lungs out, destress and dance like never before. Bad Bunny’s performance was electrifying. Flames and pyrotechnics were shot through the stage and confetti was launched to the crowd. It was a night to remember.

His fifth studio album, “Un Verano Sin Ti,” released May 6. The album, which translates to ‘a summer without you,’ contains twenty-three tracks and features Caribbean and indie-pop rhythms. The Puerto Rican artist also took to Instagram to announce a global stadium tour, “Bad Bunny: The World’s Hottest Tour,” beginning in August, with DJs Diplo and Alesso as supporting acts.