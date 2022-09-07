Pause The Re-Recordings, Taylor Swift’s Tenth Studio Album Is On Its Way

Taylor Swift is set to release her tenth studio album — composed of all-new content — on Oct. 21, titled “Midnights,” building upon a theme that can be tracked down throughout her discography to date.

The singer took the stage this past Sunday, Aug. 28 during the VMAs to accept the award for “Video of the Year” — the most important award of the night, according to NPR — for her short film of “All Too Well,” accompanied by actor Dylan O’Brien.

“I had made up my mind that if you were gonna be this generous, and give us this,” she said as she held up her award. To the surprise of both live audiences and Swift’s fans worldwide, she went on to say her “brand new album” would be released and she would provide more context at midnight of that day.

While little information has been revealed about the record, “Midnights” contains thirteen tracks written in the middle of the night, depicting different moments of her life. The album is a journey through “terrors and sweet dreams,” and is geared towards the hopeful souls that have kept the lights on in the night longing to “find themselves” when the new day starts, Swift posted on her social media.

The late hours of the night have always been imagery present in Taylor Swift’s discography. For instance, in 2012’s “22” she starts with “it feels like a perfect night, for breakfast at midnight.” In 2014’s “Style” she says “midnight, you come and pick me up, no headlights.” In 2017’s “New Year’s Day” she sings “I want your midnights.”

With a fall release, “Midnights” brings Swift back to her roots, as most of her albums have been released during this season. At the same time, it comes as a surprise for fans, since the Grammy-award winner is in the middle of re-releasing her first five albums and in the midst of legal battles with “1989” and “Speak Now.”

Moreover, this new record could be of importance to Swift’s legacy. If “Midnights” reaches No. 1 on the Billboard 200, it would make Swift’s 11th album to achieve this milestone, tying her with Barbra Streisand for the most No. 1 albums by a female artist. Simultaneously, if the album makes it to the top of the chart, the “Shake it Off” singer would be tied in third place with Streisand, Bruce Springsteen and Drake for the most No.1’s in the chart’s history.

Though the album is still over a month away, fans can pre-order the record in CDs, vinyl records or cassette tapes, with the first two options being available in a “blue moonstone” marble-colored disc.