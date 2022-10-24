The Return of Indie Sleaze and Y2K Styles

It’s 2022, and just like that, 2014 is back. When a trend goes out of style, it’s only a matter of time before they return. However, with the rise of social media and personal style, these comebacks are quicker than ever.

It takes about twenty years for trends to come back in style, according to the 20-year rule. We constantly see this with the resurgence of old fashion trends, music styles and pastimes.Trends such as bell bottoms and mom jeans are coming back so fast,they haven’t even been forgotten.

Indie sleaze was a popular style in the late 2000s and early 2010s. The style rejected perfection and opted for smudged eyeliner, fishnets,ripped tights and an overall “wear whatever you want” aesthetic. Tumblr was a significant inspiration for this look, as well as prominent shows and icons of the times, such as the show “Skins” and celebrities like Sky Ferreira and Alexa Chung. Celebrities like Demi Lovato and Olivia Rodrigo are bringing these looks back. Their vampy makeup, chokers and daring use of plaid are a perfect mix to get this trend cycle restarted.

In contrast, the Y2K aesthetic modeled by Paris Hilton and Britney Spears is reemerging. Uggs, Juicy Couture and Playboy are among the many brands making a comeback in 2022. As early aughts queen Paris Hilton once said, “Skirts should be the size of a belt. Life’s short, take risks.” These trends are doing precisely that.

Brands like Miu Miu and Diesel revealed micro mini skirts in their Spring/Summer 2022 runways, and rely on stores like Zara and Garage to make them more accessible for the everyday consumer. Hailey Bieber, Hunter Schafer and Emily Ratajkowski are just a few stars who have been spotted in this look. However, one person who has indeed taken the Y2K trend by storm is Addison Rae. She has been seen wearing shorts with Uggs, graphic tees and the typical 2000s bump hairstyle, which all scream early two thousands.

Some of the most iconic looks from twenty years ago are coming back, such as low-rise pants and chunky platform shoes, and who knows how long they’re here to stay. However, the best part about these trends coming back is although there is a collective style uniting everyone, personal style is more important now than ever.

Self expression is even more significant now than conforming to trendy items and designs. As the designer and visionary Oscar de la Renta has said, “Fashion is about dressing according to what’s fashionable. Style is more about being yourself.”