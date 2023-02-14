CURATED COLLECTIONS: Five Songs From 2022 to Add to Your Valentine’s Day Playlists

The countdown to Valentine’s Day has come to an end, and what better way to celebrate than through this past year in music?

Love is in the air, and it’s time it fills your playlists as well. Aside from the bouquets of roses and assortment of chocolates, you’ll need to get your Valentine’s Day playlists prepared for the special day. Here is a collection of five songs from 2022 that will fill your Valentine’s Day with more love than ever:

“Golden Hour” by JVKE

This song flooded our TikTok timelines for months after its release and with great reason. “Golden Hour” captures the essence of falling in love, or more specifically, the overwhelming feeling of being near someone that they love. JVKE passionately delivers his views on being with a loved one, quite literally feeling like an emotional golden hour.

First gaining the spotlight on TikTok, the 21-year-old singer released “Golden Hour” in July 2022 — which now has nearly 400 million listens on Spotify — and performed the song live in Times Square on New Year’s Eve. JVKE focuses on the simplicity of a relationship, and that solely having a loved one around makes the clock tick slower. “Minutes feel like hours,” he says.

“Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa” by FINNEAS

Love is art, as FINNEAS hints simply through the song title. The 25-year-old producer released “Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa” last year in honor of longtime girlfriend Claudia Sulewski and their relationship, with this music video featuring heartwarming moments shared between the couple on a trip to Paris.

The song captures the journey of love — starting from the very first conversation to years into the relationship —emphasizing that true love comes when you least expect it. He went from being independent to not being able to live without her. But although he’s breathless when she’s not around, he wouldn’t change a thing.

“Sweet Nothing” by Taylor Swift

Meet your partner at midnight on Feb. 14, streaming this song on full volume. Swift gets personal with “Sweet Nothing,” giving people a look into the ups and downs of being in a public relationship. She talks about feeling the comfort of being around boyfriend Joe Alwyn and finding home within a person.

Fans easily guessed who she wrote the song about, but little did they know that Alwyn co-wrote the song with Swift. Nothing is expected between the two, other than their presence and unconditional love. Blocking out the negativity thrown at her, she runs home to her sweet nothing.

“Late Night Talking” by Harry Styles

Styles focuses on a long-distance relationship in the song, repeating “wish I was around, I just wanna make you happier.” He goes through sleepless nights just to have conversations with the one he loves. If your significant other is farther than you hoped, “Late Night Talking” is a reminder how distance isn’t strong enough to break a connection between two people.

Whether you’ve been apart for a few days or a few months, Styles captures the ease in which the thought of seeing them again brings. If you can’t fathom spending a couple days without seeing your significant other, “Late Night Talking” can easily be at the top of your Valentine’s Day playlist.

“Until I Found You” by Stephen Sanchez

Sanchez put together this piece to perfectly explain what it feels like to find your soulmate. Another TikTok favorite, “Until I Found You” was featured in the Netflix Original series “Ginny and Georgia” season finale and has received over half a billion listens on Spotify. Sanchez will remind you how it felt to find the one you were meant to be with. After swearing off love for good, he was proven wrong when he found her.