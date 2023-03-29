Daisy Jones & the Six: A Good Thing Made Bad?

The series, based on the novel of the same name, is a love letter to the 70s.

If there’s anything young adults love, it’s music and bands with a heaping of drama.

Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2019 bestselling novel of the same name, “Daisy Jones and the Six” follows the rise and fall of a fictional 1970s rock band, The Six, and their mysterious lead singer, Daisy Jones.

The story’s roots lie in the British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac — primarily the romance of Stevie Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham.

The show is presented in a documentary-style format, set 20 years after the band’s final performance. This adds a unique twist to the show’s narrative and gives viewers a raw perspective of the band’s struggles and relationships.

“Daisy Jones and the Six” is not just about the music industry, but love, relationships and addiction. Each band member has their struggles that are ultimately overshadowed by Daisy and Billy’s relationships.

The cast brings an excellent sense of chemistry to the screen, especially Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin). The two’s “will they, won’t they” dynamic leaves viewers on the edge of their seats until the show’s final minutes.

The music of “Daisy Jones & the Six” is outstanding, with original songs created for the show. The band’s album “Aurora” features songs “Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)” and “Regret Me,” which capture the spirit of 1970s Los Angeles rock. The show’s concert scenes capture the period’s excitement and are reminiscent of a Fleetwood Mac live performance.

Writers Scott Neustader and Michael H. Weber brilliantly capture the portrayal of female artists in a male-dominated industry.

Daisy is a driven and talented singer/songwriter who refuses to be defined by the men around her. She struggles with addiction and emotional trauma while fighting for her artistic visions.

The series struggles to find momentum, but once Daisy joins the band at the end of the third episode, the show gradually finds its rhythm.

What the show lacks in pacing, production design and costuming make up for it. Characters are dressed in denim and earth tones reminiscent of 70s Los Angeles. According to Variety, costume designer Denise Wingate “spent weeks scouring thrift stores and flea markets to build a wardrobe of over 1,500 outfits.”

The series breaks away from the novel, missing key elements. From scrapped characters, lyric tweaking and that final romantic scene, fans of the book will notice these not-so-subtle changes.

“[The show] makes interesting changes that make it compelling to engage with this story a second time,” said author Reid in an interview with Town and Country.

While “Daisy Jones and the Six” features groovy music, fun costumes and musical drama, the show once again proves that the books are always better.

The entire season of “Daisy Jones and the Six” is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and “Aurora” is on all major streaming platforms.