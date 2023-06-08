“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts:” Return of the Robots

After the release of the 2017 film “Transformers: The Last Knight,” which received a mere 16 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, director Stephen Caple Jr. took a fresh and improved approach to the newest installment.

Serving as a prequel to the “Transformers” series, “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” goes beyond being a typical film in the series, and incorporates the heart of NYC through its diverse and partially Brooklyn-based cast.

Anthony Ramos (Noah Diaz) stars in this film alongside Dominique Fishback (Elena). The two New Yorkers discover the Transformers are returning back to life on Earth. After the Transwarp key — the device that allows the Autobots to return home — is unearthed by museum intern Elena, evil forces compete with the Transformers team to gain control of all the planets in the universe.

Incorporating the past and future, “Rise of the Beasts” is one of the higher ranking films of the franchise — with good reason. The film, despite taking place in the nineties, feels much more relevant and relatable than any other in the series. Casting Brooklyn natives Ramos and Fishback to play the role of essentially themselves created an authentic performance.

At the film’s premiere at Brooklyn’s historic King’s Theater on June 7, Ramos talked to fans on the importance of his role in the film.

“It’s a dream and I’m happy that we’re doing it right here where I’m from in Brooklyn,” Ramos said. “It’s really a blessing to me.”

Caple Jr. diversified the universe and united people in their shared culture within the film — a clear step in the right direction for Hollywood.

Fans will be happy to see the return of “Transformers” legend Peter Cullen as Optimus Primal, and the strong introduction of Ron Perlman as Optimus Prime. Pete Davidson gave a stellar first performance as Mirage, along with other new members of the cast such as Liza Koshy and Michelle Yeoh.

Without seeming forced, “Rise of the Beasts” incorporated diversity and fresh casting for a raw outlook on the series — including human struggle. In the film, Ramos represents a Brooklyn native grappling with poverty while attempting to provide for his family and his sick brother, highlighting the problems people struggle with due to healthcare and its expenses.

The connection formed between Ramos’ character and the Autobots was centered around family. This strengthened the plot and created extreme passion for viewers as they watched both species work to provide for those they love.

The greatest component about this film, aside from its casting and relevant storyline, was the animation. The battle scenes, which were perfectly scored for appropriate intensity, displayed the clear talent of the animation team. Each intricate detail of the robots themselves were carefully created.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” premieres in theaters June 9.