Face Masks to Try This Season

Here at St. John’s, students are juggling term papers, tests, extracurricular activities and internships, while still trying to maintain some semblance of a social life. This results in more stress and lack of sleep, which both take a considerable toll on our largest organ- our skin.

Considering many of us are still battling hormonal acne, along with the dullness and dark circles that our workloads inflict on us, it is important to take care of our skin. In order to have healthy skin, cleansing properly and moisturizing is important. However, I’ve found that face masks are the skin game changer, when used in accordance to one’s skin type and needs.

Without further ado, here are 4 budget-friendly face masks to try this fall:

1. Queen Helene Mint Julep Mask

This green clay-like mask is best suited for oily, blemish-prone skin. It minimizes appearance of pores, balances oil production, soothes the skin, and sometimes even shrinks breakouts. The mask has a slight tingly feeling when applied and smells strongly of mint. It is certified cruelty-free and can be found at most drugstores for $4.99 per 8 oz. tube.

2. Shea Moisture African Black Soap Clarifying Mud Mask

This cruelty-free mask is full of natural and certified organic ingredients, all of which act together to treat blemish-prone complexions. The main ingredients are African black soap, tea tree oil, and tamarind extract, which work together to soothe and balance troubled skin. It has a pleasant scent and has a very soft, creamy consistency. The mask is balancing enough for oily skin, but moisturizing enough that it won’t irritate dryer complexions.

A 6 oz. jar is available for $14.99 at Target and Walgreens/Duane Reade, as well as on Amazon.

3. Beauty Secret Lab Tea Tree Premium Mask Pack

This Korean sheet mask is a true multitasker. I find that while it does brighten and soften skin, it also shrinks the appearance of pores and soothes irritation. It doesn’t shrink blemishes like some clay masks might, but it is perfect for pampering your skin after a long day. It is also cruelty-free and contains natural ingredients such as licorice root extract, Chamomilla flower extract, castor oil, and of course, tea tree oil.

This mask isn’t exclusively for people with oily or blemish- prone skin. It is hydrating enough not to irritate dry skin and light enough not to irritate oily skin. The mask can be beneficial to most skin types. The one downside is that this mask is more difficult to find than the other three.

I buy mine in bulk from stores such as Marshalls and our local TJ Maxx at $5.99 for a 10-pack. They’re also listed on Amazon for $14.99 if unavailable elsewhere. Considering that most single-use sheet masks are $2 or more per piece, the price point is not too steep either way.

4. Tony Moly “I’m Real” Sheet Masks

I’ve tested several masks from this line and they have all performed well. The great thing about Korean brand Tony Moly is that each mask in the line caters to specific skin needs for specific skin types. The line carries moisturizing masks for dry skin, soothing masks for troubled skin, and anti-aging masks, among several other varieties.

The one that is most universally applicable to tired college students is the Brightening Lemon Sheet Mask.

It contains natural ingredients such as lemon, pumpkin, seaweed, and aloe.

Although it’s quite hydrating, it works well on oily skin types as well as dry.

This is a good mask for rejuvenating dull, tired skin after midterms or finals. Tony Moly masks are available at a variety of retailers including Urban Outfitters, Macy’s, Ulta, and Amazon.

The average price for a single mask is $3, but there are bulk variety packs sold on Amazon for more reasonable prices.

If you want to try a few before ordering in bulk, Urban Outfitters is currently having a 2 for $5 sale on the TonyMoly “I’m Real” sheet mask line.

These are just four of many effective face masks currently available, but they are among the healthiest for both our skin and for our college budgets.