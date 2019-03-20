Picturesque things in Queens

Gallery | 4 Photos Torch photos/olivia mathon

Queens is one of the five boroughs that make up what is known today as New York City. Queens has many beautiful places, some of which are pictured in this article. Home to various known venues such as St. John’s University, Citi Field, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, JFK/LGA and so much more, Queens is a picturesque city as long as you know where to look.

Stretching over 108.1 square miles with a population of over 2 million, Queens is NYC’s largest borough, and with that title comes great responsibility. As a culturally diverse neighborhood, Queens is known for its various languages, the outstanding food, shops — you name it — you can find the best of it in Queens.

Some of the picturesque places that are worth a visit can be found within a short distance from the University. The World Fair Marina located in Flushing Bay: At this Marina you are able to watch boats coming and going, walk along the designated paths surrounding the river and on nice days there is a clear view of the Manhattan skyline. This is a place where someone can come to in order to clear their head and escape the fast-paced life of Queens.

Flushing Meadows Corona Park is the largest park in Queens and has held two World Fair’s with millions of attendees. This park has it all — from playgrounds to open fields, to museums and gardens, coming here will not disappoint. This Queens park is also home to the iconic globe sculpture.

Although the Flushing Cemetery might not seem like a picturesque scene, there is always some beauty in the final resting place for those who have passed. Cemeteries are for the living, so there is a reason they are made so beautifully. A place that is sentimental to most includes an abundance of foliage that adds to the beauty. Some famous figures who are buried here include Louis Armstrong, an influential figure in jazz music, Bernard Baruch, an American financier and Dizzy Gillespie, another jazz music figure.

Citi Park, home of the New York Mets, is where hundreds of people come together to support their team. Hosting various events — some not baseball related — Citi Field is a staple area when thinking of Queens. The mix of the green grass and brown dirt that has not been touched/played on yet is a perfect sight to see.

Other honorable mentions of picturesque places in Queens will include the Botanical Garden, a place filled with various plants and flowers meant to escape reality and be one with nature. Visit the Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City to watch the sunset over the Manhattan skyline, or finally visit all the little shops and restaurants in Astoria filled with delicious Greek treats or Korean food in Flushing.

Queens, New York is a place filled with amazing sights and adventures as long as you know where to go.Close to NYC, Queens is an area that holds its own with the various cultures and experiences that you can find here.