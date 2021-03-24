Pandemic Trends: The old, the new and the staples

Before COVID-19 re-established the status quo, I was never the girl who would often wear sweatpants, workout clothing, hoodies or anything else that is considered ”comfortable clothes,” for that matter. Looking back, the only comfortable clothes I wore consistently were my pajamas at bedtime. So who was I? I was definitely the girl who dressed up for class every day, took extra time to do her hair and at least tried to look like she had her life together. But when the realities of the pandemic and quarantine settled in, it broke me.

When it registered that we would all have to stay at home, new trends started popping up on social media platforms. Online shopping became a daily habit, and being comfortable became the priority. As it became more and more apparent that COVID-19 would be around much longer than anticipated, social media influencers on apps like TikTok and Instagram began to use trends from the 70s, 80s, 90s and early 2000s to create “new” fashion trends in 2020 and the early parts of 2021.

“I have noticed that the trend of 2000’s track suits and velour is coming back a lot. Brands like Von Dutch, Ed Hardy and Hadley Davidson made a big comeback this winter. “I also see a lot of vests and vintage jeans,” Rachel Armstrong, a senior journalism major, said.

The era of big shoulders, oversized jackets and sweaters/sweatshirts, bold bright colors, sneakers and comfort are all back in mainstream fashion. As our campus reopens, the transition from students wearing jeans and getting dressed up for class to more comfortable attire is evident.

Many students have a job outside of school, working from home and school from home made our lives somewhat easier in some aspects. When working from home became the new normal in 2020, office attire became trendy.

“I think it, [office attire], has remained the same,” Joy Kingsley-Ibeh, celebrity stylist and CEO of Kingsley Models told the Torch. “People have just learned what works for them whether it’s jogging pants, jeans or yoga pants on the bottom, and sweaters, cardigans, button-up shirts with color … people know their go-to ‘work from home’ fashion.”

With the world slowly opening up again, “people have now adjusted to their fashion life during a pandemic, and are seeking stylish at-home attire, and elevated looks for when they do go out,” she added.

For many, it has been hard to stay in touch with new trends that keep resurfacing; however, for others, it became easier because they know their way around the internet and spend a lot of time on social media platforms.

“As an online/hybrid student, I would have to say I am spending a lot more time on my phone which makes it easier to keep up with trends. However, when it comes to styling myself for class, I go for the more just-rolled-out-of-bed look.” Selene Headley, junior health and human services major, said.

A common mainstream fashion trend that has become more noticeable on social media platforms is the resurgence of old high-end designers and luxury brands. “I feel like for a while there was a thrift store look trending and now you see more Chrome Hearts, Von Dutch, Dior and Prada,” Headley said.

“I think the luxury trend will continue to be prominent as the year continues. Current Instagram influencers are going for the “rich” look per say this year, so I think others will continue to follow this trend.” Headley added.

This winter season, I have also seen a lot of chunky and combat boots in fashion. Influencers on Instagram and TikTok have made it known that oversized and puffy coats are back in fashion and chunky boots are in. Bright colors have also made it to this winter’s trends.

“The colors are a combination of the 80’s trend that has been so prominent this season, and people stepping outside of their comfort zones and going for the bold look,” Kingsely-Ibeh said. She also believes that monochromatic looks will continue to trend since they’ve been a staple for the past several years, and people are finding ways to put their own twists on it.

Looking to the future, Kingsely-Ibeh said, “I think that office attire will retire and the more comfortable and sustainable looks will remain. The oversized look will still be trending as well. It’s the most fashionable way to hide those pandemic pounds and still stay trendy and relevant.”