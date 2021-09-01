Off-Campus Eats to Escape On-Campus Dining

As the school year begins and students settle in a routine, they may begin to grow tired of the same on-campus dining options. Luckily, for St. John’s students, there are a plethora of great dining options that can be found on Union Turnpike, a foot from campus, many of which will deliver right to your door.

Nikko Hibachi

https://www.nikkohibachiny.com

177-21 Union Tpke, Queens, NY 11366

If you are craving Japanese cuisine, look no further than Nikko Hibachi, a great option if you are wanting to have a proper dine-in meal. The restaurant offers a great variety of options from sushi to the traditional hibachi experience. The food is rich and delicious and the restaurant is sleek and modern, with my favorite design element being the giant eight foot buddha statue.

Theresa Snyder, a 2023 criminal justice major, told the Torch, “[Nikko Hibachi] was one of the first restaurants I found when my roommate and I came to campus and my roommate and I were both surprised at how good the food was along with the service that we keep coming back!”

Regina’s Cafe & Pizzeria

https://www.reginacafepizza.com

176-49 Union Tpke, Flushing, NY 11366

When in New York, it is imperative one gets a traditional slice of NY pizza and this is just what Regina’s delivers. However, they don’t stop there. They offer almost any Italian dish you can think of from heroes to pasta dinners –– they even sell dessert. It is almost a right of passage for a St. John’s student to walk from Union Turnpike to the Italian restaurant. Many organizations on campus will order pizzas from Regina’s, as it offers student discounts. If you are craving the authentic pizza that New York is known for, then head from gate four down to Regina’s.

Umi Sushi

177-13 Union Tpke, Queens, NY 11366

Similar to Nikko Hibachi, Umi Sushi offers Johnnies an array of different sushi options, from the simple california roll to the “Rock ‘n Roll” sushi, which contains eel, salmon skin, cucumber, avocado and masago. However, Umi differs by offering a quick takeout meal, great for the college student constantly on the run between classes. Delivery is available as well, giving students a range of options that unsurprisingly makes Umi Sushi a favorite among St. John’s students.

Crepe ‘n’ Tearia

177-07 Union Tpke, Flushing, NY 11366

For a lighter meal, Crepe “N” Tearia is a perfect option. They serve dozens of different sweet and savory crepes, one of which is bound to satisfy what you’re craving. And if not, they even have an option for a completely customized crepe. Beyond crepes, they also offer specialty drinks like bubble tea, smoothie bowls and even milkshakes.

Dumpling Legend

https://www.dumplinglegend.com

176-61 Union Tpke, Queens, NY 11366

For amazing Chinese cuisine, look no further than Dumpling Legend. The restaurant has more options than one can count from seafood to noodle dishes. They are extremely affordable with flexible dining options for either dine-in or take-out. It is almost a guarantee that they will fit into your schedule, budget and tastes.

Bagels ‘n Cream Cafe

8002 Surrey Pl, Jamaica, NY 11432

Another New York must is a delicious bagel and St. John’s students need look no further than just past the nearby T.J. Maxx to find one. Bagels ‘n Cream is great for grabbing a cheap and delicious bagel breakfast if you are on the run or want to just sit and enjoy the New York staple with friends.

Bonus: Desert

Lulu’s Bakery

179, 04/06 Union Tpke, Queens, NY 11366

Lulu’s is the plast to go to grab a little sweet treat as a pick-me-up, celebration or just because you feel like it. The family owned and operated bakery makes homemade tarts, cookies and biscotti, among other sweets. When you get to feeling that you need something a little sweet in your life, head out to Lulu’s.