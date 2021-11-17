Thanksgiving Recipes for the College Kid

Thanksgiving is finally here! After two months with nearly no breaks, and November packed with an intense workload for many, the upcoming three-day break is a relief – and I do not only mean for the turkey. Getting to see family and enjoying great food, while getting a few days out of class, is certainly a peak in the semester. For those who are unable to head home, however, you can still enjoy delicious food, even on a college student’s budget.

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are a staple Thanksgiving dish. Whether you pile the gravy, garlic or forgo both, this simple dish is loved by most people. Below is a very simple recipe that yields four servings.

Ingredients

2 lbs. baking potatoes, peeled and quartered

2 tbsp. butter

1 cup milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Bring a pot of water with salt to boil. Add potatoes and cook for about 15 minute, until tender but still firm. Drain after. In a saucepan, heat butter and milk over low heat until butter is melted. Blend the milk mixture into potatoes until smooth and creamy, with a potato masher or electric beater. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Thyme-roasted carrots

With only five ingredients, most of which are in your or your friend’s pantry, this recipe is simple and convenient. Instead of just dipping your carrots in ranch this weekend, grab some thyme from the store and try this recipe out!

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lb. thin carrots, peeled and tops trimmed

3 tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

6 sprigs thyme

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with foil. Arrange the carrots on the foil, then drizzle with the oil and spring with salt and pepper. Coat the carrots on all sides with the ingredients. Scatter the thyme springs among the carrots. Put in the oven and roast for 30-35 minutes. Remove from the oven, shake the carrots and continue to roast for another 5-10 minutes. Remove from the oven, discard thyme sprigs and serve.

Homemade Cranberry Sauce

Cranberry sauce – the side dish that tastes like a dessert. Instead of skipping to the pies first, make some simple cranberry sauce to eat as the main sweet dish instead.

Ingredients

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

4 cups fresh or frozen cranberries chopped

2 tbsp. Orange zest from one orange

Directions:

Combine all the ingredients in a saucepan and bring it to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes (cranberries should be softened) Remove from heat and allow to cut completely. Chill it in the refrigerator, covered, for at least one hour.

Easy Biscuits

Can anyone go wrong with biscuits? There are so many ways to eat a biscuit: with butter, honey, jam, apple butter and more. This recipe makes six biscuits – the perfect amount for a small gathering of students.

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tbsp. Baking powder

1 tbsp. Sugar

1 tsp. Salt

6 tbsp. Butter

¾ cup whole milk (buttermilk or 2% milk will also work)

Directions:

Chill your butter in the freezer for 10-20 minutes before beginning the recipe for flaky, buttery biscuits. Preheat oven to 425ºF and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper Combine flour, baking powder, sugar and salt and mix well. Remove butter from the refrigerator and cut it into your flour mixture. The mixture should appear as crumbs with the mixture. Add milk. Transfer biscuit dough to the floured surface and knead the dough. Fold it in half over itself after kneading. Repeat folding 5-6 times. Flatten the folds, cut the dough to make the biscuits. Bake for 12 minutes at 425ºF.

For Dessert:

Baked Apples

Top some baked apples with ice cream or caramel sauce, and it is hard to beat. Even without the additions, baked apples are a sweet treat that are never “overly sweet”.

Ingredients

3-4 large apples, peeled and cored

1/3 cup brown sugar

2 tbsp. lemon juice

4 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1 tsp. cornstarch

4 tbsp. cold butter, cubed



Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400ºF, and grease a baking dish. Cut the apples to 1/2 inch chunks. Combine the apples, brown sugar, lemon juice, cinnamon, nutmeg and cornstarch. Stir until the apples are evenly coated. Pour the apple mixture into the baking dish. Spread the butter cubes over the top of the apples and cover the dish with foil. Bake for 35-40 minutes (apples should be tender). Remove from over and stir. Eat with ice cream and/or caramel sauce!

Pecan Pie

Pecan pie is a common holiday star. With only seven ingredients, you can make this dish come alive, even without your parents’ help.

Ingredients:

1 cup corn syrup

3 eggs

1 cup sugar

2 tbsp. butter, melted

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups chopped pecans

1 unbaked deep-dish pie crust

